Is ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Trading At A 43% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ECO Animal Health Group fair value estimate is UK£1.92

Current share price of UK£1.10 suggests ECO Animal Health Group is potentially 43% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 29% higher than ECO Animal Health Group's analyst price target of UK£1.50

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.73m UK£2.32m UK£3.50m UK£6.10m UK£6.50m UK£6.79m UK£7.03m UK£7.24m UK£7.42m UK£7.57m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.13% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% UK£3.5 UK£2.1 UK£2.9 UK£4.8 UK£4.8 UK£4.8 UK£4.6 UK£4.5 UK£4.3 UK£4.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£41m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£7.6m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.4%) = UK£162m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£162m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£90m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£130m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears quite good value at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ECO Animal Health Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ECO Animal Health Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for EAH.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For ECO Animal Health Group, we've put together three important factors you should further examine:

