Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 30 June 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), ("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended 30 June 2022. In addition, the Company is notifying the market of an investor event to be held on 19 September 2022, details of which can be seen below. Today's announcement follows the recently published Full Year Results and Operational Update announced on 1 August 2022.

Q1 Highlights:

Financials (as at 30 June 2022)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$38,753,695, and no debt.

The Company had total assets of US$79.8 million, total liabilities of US$5.9 million and total equity of US$73.9 million.

Corporate:

Two successful equity fundraises raising combined gross proceeds of US$37.8 million to fund its ongoing workstreams, including the upcoming drilling of the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B, offshore South Africa, and further G&G work across the entire portfolio.

Completion of acquisition of 100% of Azinam Group Limited ("Azinam"), including Azinam's entire offshore asset portfolio in Orange Basin South Africa and Namibia, in return for a 16.5% equity stake in the enlarged Group.

Acquisition, subject to completion, of an additional 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B, Orange Basin offshore South Africa, for a consideration of US$10 million.

Operations:

South Africa

Post period end, the Island Innovator rig, owned by Island Drilling Company AS, was mobilised ahead of the spud of the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B, in Orange Basin South Africa.

The rig is currently offshore Spain heading to Las Palmas for refuelling and expected to arrive at the drilling location by the end of September 2022, subject to weather conditions. The Gazania-1 prospect is targeting a 300 million barrels light oil resource.

Namibia

Following recent significant hydrocarbon discoveries offshore Namibia, Eco continues to assess options for progressing exploration and commercial activity on its acreage.

Post period end, Eco announced Joint Operating Agreements with NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, regarding to the Company's four operated offshore Petroleum Licence ("PEL") interests in Namibia, being PEL 97 (Cooper), PEL 98 (Sharon), PEL 99 (Guy), and PEL 100 (Tamar).

Guyana

Eco and its JV partners remain committed to further drilling on the Orinduik Block and continue assessing opportunities to drill at least two exploration wells into the light oil cretaceous targets as soon as practical.

Investor Evening - London

Eco would like to invite current and potential shareholders to an early evening face-to-face presentation by management, followed by a Q&A session, on Monday, 19 September 2022. Drinks and refreshments will be served afterwards. The event will take place at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4SD, at 5.30pm for a 6:00pm start. Those wishing to attend are requested to register by emailing: ecoatlantic@celicourt.uk

Investor Meet Company Presentation - Live Webinar

Eco is pleased to announce that Gil Holzman and Colin Kinley will provide a live presentation relating to Q1 Results and upcoming South Africa Exploration Activities via the Investor Meet Company platform on 20 September 2022 at 3:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/eco-atlantic-oil-gas-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Today's update follows the detailed corporate and operations update provided earlier this month. However, our Q1 results serve as an important opportunity to remind investors of the significant near-term catalysts that we see across our entire Atlantic Margin portfolio, with near-term high impact drilling offshore South Africa, significant interest in our Namibian portfolio and plans taking shape with regards to our strategy for value accretion offshore Guyana, the outlook has never been more positive.

"We are very pleased to invite current and potential investors to meet with our Board and management team at a shareholder event on 19 September 2022 in London and for those not able to attend in person we hope you can make the live webinar on 20 September 2022. We look forward to updating investors on our plans and answering any questions. We would encourage those who are able to do so to attend and learn more about our highly strategic acreage across the world's most attractive exploration hot spots."

The Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended 30 June 2022, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis as at 30 June 2022, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

June 30, March 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 38,753,695 3,438,834 Short-term investments 52,618 52,618 Government receivable 53,261 27,487 Amounts owing by license partners, net 324,388 - Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 229,749 257,911 Assets held for sale 1,983,419 2,061,734 41,397,130 5,838,584 Investment in associate 9,184,859 9,277,162 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 29,253,034 30,753,034 Total Assets 79,835,023 45,868,780 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,441,593 1,931,823 Current liabilities related to assets held for sale 597,971 473,254 Warrant liability 1,810,778 3,241,762 Total current liabilities 5,850,342 5,646,839 Total liabilities 5,850,342 5,646,839 Equity Share capital 112,855,965 63,141,609 Shares to be issued - 20,766,996 Restricted Share Units reserve 569,919 267,669 Warrants 14,778,272 7,806,000 Stock options 1,325,230 958,056 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,421,357) (1,309,727) Accumulated deficit (54,123,348) (51,408,662) Total Equity 73,984,681 40,221,941 Total Liabilities and Equity 79,835,023 45,868,780

Income Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue



Interest income 20,127 4,524 20,127 4,524 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 269,309 203,760 Professional fees 219,685 38,959 Operating costs 1,943,451 382,865 General and administrative costs 257,290 108,397 Share-based compensation 1,001,219 5,822 Interest expense - 3,404 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 284,427 (45,931) Total operating expenses 3,975,381 697,276 Operating loss (3,955,254) (692,752)



Fair value change in warrant liability 1,430,984 - Share of losses of company accounted for at equity (92,303) - Net loss for the period from continuing operations (2,616,573) (692,752) Loss from discontinued operations, after-tax (98,113) (132,872) Net loss for the period (2,714,686)



(825,624)



Foreign currency translation adjustment (111,630) 13,249 Comprehensive loss for the period (2,826,316) (812,375)







Net loss for the period attributed to:



Equity holders of the parent (2,714,686) (804,617) Non-controlling interests - (21,007) (2,714,686) (825,624)



Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.009) (0.004) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 293,654,835 184,697,723

Cash Flow Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

Net loss from continuing operations (2,616,573) (692,752) Net loss from discontinued operations (98,113) (132,872) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 1,001,219 5,822 Depreciation and amortization - 19,169 Accrued interest - 3,404 Revaluation of warrant liability (1,430,984) - Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity 92,303 - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable (25,774) 20,614 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,681,064 (116,781) Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 28,162 (13,152) Receipt on account of shares - 1,940,021 Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows (171,294) - Net change in non-cash working capital items relating to discontinued operations 203,032 - Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 1,175,612 5,863 (161,346) 1,039,336 Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate - (10,000,000) Short-term investments - 1,500,022



- (8,499,978) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net 35,587,837 -



35,587,837 - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 35,426,491 (7,460,642) Foreign exchange differences (111,630) 8,313 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,438,834 11,807,309 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 38,753,695 4,354,980

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

