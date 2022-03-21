U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces New Competent Person's Resource Report

5 min read
  • ECO
  • EOG

Eco Atlantic Provides New Competent Person's Resource Report on Its Assets Offshore Guyana, Namibia and South Africa

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(AIM:ECO, TSX ‐ V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce the publication of an updated NI 51-101 compliant Competent Person's Report ("CPR") on its assets Offshore Guyana, Offshore Namibia and Offshore South Africa. The CPR was compiled by WSP USA Inc., of Boulder Colorado, USA, an independent third-party auditor and can be found on the Company's website.

The new CPR incorporates the increased interests in its Namibian assets and the additional two blocks offshore South Africa resulting from the acquisition of Azinam Group Limited ("Azinam") as announced on 11 March 2022. All contractual and legal conditions required for completion have occurred save for final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which is expected to be received imminently. The CPR has been prepared on the basis that the acquisition of Azinam has completed.

Summary of Unrisked Prospective Resource Estimates

Gross

Net attributable to Eco's Interest

Asset

Country

Low Estimate

Best Estimate

High Estimate

Low Estimate

Best Estimate

High Estimate

Operator

Oil & liquids Prospective Resources (millions of barrels)

Lower Risk

Orinduik

Guyana

2,315

4,537

8,179

347

681

1,227

Tullow

Cooper

Namibia

151

245

398

128

209

339

ECO

2B

South Africa

209

491

984

104

246

492

ECO

3B/4B

South Africa

973

3,088

7,138

195

618

1,428

Africa Oil

Higher Risk

-

Cooper

Namibia

283

507

843

241

431

717

ECO

Guy

Namibia

1,671

4,924

10,937

1,421

4,185

9,297

ECO

Sharon

Namibia

702

2,212

5,518

597

1,880

4,691

ECO

Total for Oil & Liquids

6,304

16,004

33,998

3,033

8,249

18,189

Gas Prospective Resources (billions of standard cubic feet)

Lower Risk

Orinduik

Guyana

1,798

3,626

6,811

270

544

1,022

Tullow

Cooper

Namibia

141

240

407

120

204

346

ECO

2B

South Africa

31

73

149

15

37

74

ECO

3B/4B

South Africa

426

1,360

3,136

85

272

627

Africa Oil

Higher Risk

Cooper

Namibia

264

496

868

224

422

738

ECO

Guy

Namibia

1,625

4,812

10,869

1,381

4,090

9,239

ECO

Sharon

Namibia

668

2,176

5,466

568

1,849

4,646

ECO

Total for Gas

4,952

12,782

27,706

2,663

7,417

16,692

Source: Letha C. Lencioni, WSP USA Inc

Gustavson Associates LLC, who completed the last CPR in January 2020, is now a part of WSP USA.

Note: Assets designated as "Lower Risk" have probability of success (POS) estimated at 16%-81%, while those designated as "Higher Risk" have POS estimated at 2%-3.5%. "Operator" is name of the company that operates the asset. "Gross" are 100% of the reserves and/or resources attributable to the licence whilst "Net attributable" are those attributable to Eco.

Report Highlights - Attributable Best Estimate, Prospective Resources

  • Guyana (Orinduik Block) - Net to Eco 681 mmbbls Oil and 544 BCF Gas

  • South Africa (Blocks 2B & 3B/4B) - Net to Eco 864 mmbbls Oil and 309 BCF Gas

  • Namibia (4 Blocks) - Net to Eco 6,705 mmbbls Oil and 6,565 BCF Gas

Colin Kinley, Co-Founder and COO of Eco Atlantic commented:

"With our current strategy for increasing our stakeholder asset base, we have focused solely on strategic acquisitions that can add material and near-term growth and catalysts for the company. The addition of the Azinam assets in Namibia and South Africa have quickly added prospective resources to our portfolio. As we work towards the completion of our recently announced binding term sheet to acquire JHI's 17.5% interest in the Canje Block offshore Guyana plus the maturation of additional resources currently being interpreted from ongoing 3D processing in Block 3B/4B we expect to see even further growth of the portfolio from here in the coming months".

Importantly our acquisitions and strategy to deliver mature drillable prospects in the near term is driven in part by the current heated energy market, the reduction in worldwide exploration, and the marked cycling we anticipate through energy transition in the coming years. Eco has the capacity to participate and provide strategic value accretion through the drill bit. Our planned well for Q3 this year on Block 2B in South Africa is being quickly followed by work on the potential to drill on Block 3B/4B in the Orange Basin, directly adjacent to the recent discoveries announced by TotalEnergies and Shell. We are also confidently progressing towards drilling in Orinduik block offshore Guyana, subject to available funding, and look forward to confirming a drill target and timing with our partners in the coming months. Assuming the acquisition of JHI completes as planned in the coming months, this acquisition will also provide us with the opportunity to participate in a number of targets on the Canje Block as prospects are matured by ExxonMobil and ourselves in the Guyana basin."

Qualified Person's Statement:

Letha C. Lencioni of WSP USA Inc., has reviewed the technical information contained within this announcement for the purposes of the current Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange. Letha C. Lencioni is a Registered Professional Engineer in the states of Colorado and Wyoming and has over 40 years' experience in the oil and gas field.

All Reserves and Resources definitions and estimates detailed in this announcement are based on the 2018 SPE/AAPG/WPC/SPEE Petroleum Resource Management System ("PRMS").A link to the full CPR Report can be viewed online at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website: www.ecooilandgas.com.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alice Carroll, Head of Marketing and IR

+44(0)781 729 5070 | +1 (416) 318 8272

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Emily Morris

Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Hannam & Partners(Research Advisor)

Neil Passmore

+44 (0) 20 7905 8500

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

Notes to editors:

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM quoted Atlantic Margin focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interests in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PEL's: 97, 98, 99 and 100 representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco will become designated Operator and hold a 50% working interest in Block 2B, and a 20% Working Interest in Blocks 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643 km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693896/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-New-Competent-Persons-Resource-Report

