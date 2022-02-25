Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 /Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil provinces of Guyana and Namibia, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2021, alongside a corporate and operational update.

Results Highlights:

Financials:

Cash and cash equivalents of US$5.8 million and no debt as of 31 December 2021.

Total assets of US$19million, current liabilities of US$2 million and total equity of US$17 million as of 31 December 2021.

Operations during and post-period end:

Guyana

The Company purchased an additional 800,000 common shares in JHI Associates Inc. ("JHI") in return for 1,200,000 new common shares in Eco ("Consideration Shares"). The purchase of the 800,000 common shares in JHI completed on 19 January 2022, increasing the total number of shares held by Eco in JHI to 5,800,000 shares representing c.7.35% of JHI.

On the Canje Block, Guyana, Eco received a detailed update from JHI Associates Inc. on 30 October 2021 that ExxonMobil had successfully and safely drilled the Sapote-1 well. The well recorded hydrocarbon shows while drilling and in the logging sequence, in a deeper interval than anticipated, but had no shows in the upper primary objective horizon. With sidewall coring and wireline logging complete, ExxonMobil will now work to define the reservoir properties, including porosity and permeability, and the cored samples will be analysed for hydrocarbons.

On the Orinduik Block, the JV Partners (Eco Atlantic (15% working interest ("WI")), Tullow Guyana B.V. ("Tullow") (Operator, 60% WI) and TOQAP Guyana B.V. ("TOQAP") (25% WI)) are advancing towards finalisation of the target selection process and updating the drilling targets inventory. The partnership aims to establish firm targets in the near-term and advance towards drilling.

Namibia and South Africa

On 10 January 2022, Eco announced this signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to acquire 100% of Azinam Group Limited ("Azinam") (the "Acquisition"), including Azinam's entire offshore asset portfolio, in return for a 16.5% equity stake in Eco (as enlarged by the associated share issuance). Subsequent to this, Eco reported the signing of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Azinam on 8 February 2022, which, pending TSX-V approval, is anticipated to lead to the Closing of the transaction imminently.

Eco is now planning and preparing the drilling of an exploration well on Block 2B in H2 2022, a highly prospective Block with past oil discovery (AJ-1) in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa, close to the recent Graff-1 discovery by Shell and Qatar Energy.

In October 2021, Eco completed drafting the four new Joint Operating Agreements ("JOAs") for its new 2021 Petroleum Licenses in the Walvis Basin, offshore Namibia. The Company has received all paying partner approvals on the JOAs and Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has approved Eco Atlantic to be the Operator of all four blocks, which total some 7,065,484 acres (28,593 km 2 ).

The Company continues to monitor and assess opportunities, both technical and corporate, particularly with the recent Shell Namibia's Graff-1 and TotalEnergies Venus-1 discoveries in the Orange Basin.

Solear Ltd.

On 24 February 2021, Eco was pleased to announce the successful sale of the Kozani project in Greece by Solear Ltd. ("Solear") at 25% margin and for US$2 million to Nepcoe Capital Partners Ltd ("Nepcoe") and the re-payment of this consideration to Eco Atlantic will be received by the end of February 2022.

Outlook:

Guyana

Eco continues to work closely with its JV Partners on the Orinduik Block with regard to carrying out further drilling activity on the licence as soon as practically possible. The Partners will likely look to drill at least one of the light oil cretaceous stacked targets after the target selection process is finalised.

Guyana continues to be one of the most prolific exploration regions in the world, with over ten billion barrels of oil discovered in the last six years.

Eco are encouraged by recent neighbouring discoveries - ExxonMobil operated Stabroek block Fangtooth-1 discovery in deeper intervals and Santonian sands similar to the shows seen in Sapote-1 well Canje block and by CGX Energy operated Corentyne block, confirming a discovery at the Kawa-1 wildcat, a shelf discovery which is on trend geologically with the Orinduik block.

Namibia and South Africa

The Company's licences in Namibia cover approximately 28,593 km 2 , with over 2.362 BBOE of prospective P50 resources.

With the addition of Azinam's offshore portfolio, Eco has expanded upon its strategically significant acreage position in-country and is progressing its various work programmes across its Namibian licences. With the recently announced discoveries at the Graff-1 and Venus-1 the Company continues to witness considerable interest in Namibia from multiple international oil companies.

Eco is now planning and preparing the drilling of an exploration well on Block 2B in H2 2022, subject to available funding, a highly prospective Block with past oil discovery (AJ-1) in the Orange Basin, rig contract execution expected in the next month along with commencing orders of long lead items. Once the Azinam deal has closed, Eco will become the official operator of the Block.

Corporate:

Eco continues to evaluate additional asset and corporate opportunities in and around its current areas of operation, with an overarching aim of building Eco into an exploration business of material scale.

Eco also maintains a strict control over costs throughout the business, which continues to generate material savings, ensuring that Eco remains well capitalised with a strong balance sheet.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"I am excited about the positive and busy start to the year we have made. We announced a transformational deal with the purchase of Azinam's offshore acreage, which will add to our highly strategic acreage position in Namibia and allow us entry into Orange Basin, South Africa. Two important large discoveries offshore Namibia has already been announced this year on trend with our new Orange basin blocks, and our team is working hard on the upcoming drilling campaign on Block 2B in H2 2022 and furthering their technical understanding on Block 3B4B which is geologically on same pathway with Graff-1 and Venus-1.

"We also increased our interest in JHI, via an additional share swap, reinforcing our view that Guyana remains one of the most attractive hydrocarbon provinces in the world. We look forward to announcing our future drilling plans in due course, as we work with our JV Partners on finalising the target selection and drilling plans.

"We were also pleased to play a role in the sale of Solear's Kozani project in Greece for c.US$2 million, which generated a 25% return for Eco shareholders and will now be returned to Eco's treasury.

"Eco continues to assess both asset and corporate opportunities, as well as a number of meaningful catalysts that have the potential to deliver value for all stakeholders, and we look forward to updating the market further in due course."

The Company's unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2021, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement, and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31, March 31, 2021 2021

Unaudited Audited Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 5,234,103 11,807,309 Short-term investments 52,618 1,552,640 Government receivable 10,253 22,697 Amounts owing by license partners, net 394,839 193,655 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 106,261 46,480

5,798,074 13,622,781

Investment in associate 10,000,000 - Petroleum and natural gas licenses 1,072,260 1,072,260 Renewable energy licenses 1,364,841 1,411,186 Right of use assets 321,653 332,495 Security deposit 471,380 490,455

Total Assets 19,028,208 16,929,177

Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 646,719 501,022 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net - 97,153 Short-term portion of lease liability 22,987 22,987 Total current liabilities 669,706 621,162

Warrant liability 1,047,512 - Lease liability 334,452 325,917 Total liabilities 2,051,670 947,079

Equity Share capital 61,070,124 59,099,725 Restricted Share Units reserve 267,669 267,669 Stock options 2,663,057 2,675,724 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,171,172 ) (1,198,097 ) Non-controlling interest - (48,674 ) Accumulated deficit (45,853,140 ) (44,814,249 )

Total Equity 16,976,538 15,982,098

Total Liabilities and Equity 19,028,208 16,929,177

Income Statement

Three months ended Nine months ended

December 31, December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Revenue







Interest income - 6,123 8,435 41,779

- 6,123 8,435 41,779 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 128,724 173,373 712,991 486,999 Professional fees 91,355 80,280 514,378 200,694 Operating costs 660,170 255,477 1,139,962 1,105,892 General and administrative costs 121,569 138,472 430,926 367,742 Share-based compensation 2,373 33,457 14,083 88,277 Interest expense 8,828 - 19,341 - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (12,235 ) (32,561 ) 40,987 (68,826 ) Total operating expenses 1,000,784 648,498 2,872,668 2,180,778

Fair value change in warrant liability (1,236,827 ) - (1,874,016 ) -

Net profit (loss) for the period 236,043 (642,375 ) (990,217 ) (2,138,999 )

Foreign currency translation adjustment 35,160 - 26,925 (87,942 ) Comprehensive profir (loss) for the period 271,203 (642,375 ) (963,292 ) (2,226,941 )

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 199,893,636 184,697,723 194,041,560 184,697,723

Cash Flow Statement



Nine months ended

December 31,

2021 2020

Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities



Net loss from operations (990,217 ) (2,138,999 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 14,083 88,277 Depreciation and amortization 57,187 - Accrued interest 8,535 - Revaluation of warrant liability (1,874,016 ) - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable 12,444 (20,007 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 145,697 (130,818 ) Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (59,781 ) (26,726 ) Advance from and amounts owing to license partners (298,337 ) (135,313 )

(2,984,405 ) (2,363,586 )

Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate (10,000,000 ) - Short-term investments 1,500,022 -

(8,499,978 ) -

Cash flow from financing activities Issuance of shares 4,793,789 - Exercise of stock options 71,388 -

4,865,177 -

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,619,206 ) (2,363,586 ) Foreign exchange differences 46,000 46,660 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,807,309 18,667,016

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5,234,103 16,350,090

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM quoted Atlantic margin focused Oil & Gas Exploration Company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon consuming oil and gas in stable emerging markets near to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Suriname-Guyana Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil, and also indirectly through a 6.4% shareholding in JHI Associates Inc. a private company which holds a 17.5% WI in the 4,800km2 Canje Block Operated by ExxonMobil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and 85% Working Interests in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PEL's: 97, 98, 99 and 100 totalling 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco holds Operatorship and 50% WI of Block 2B, and 20% Working Interest of Blocks 3B/4B and Nearshore 3B/4B, totalling some 21,603 km2.

Eco Atlantic is also a 100% shareholder in Solear Ltd., Solear is an independent private clean energy investment company focused on low cost, high yield solar development projects in southern Europe.

