Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Rig Contract Signed for Block 2B

Rig Contract Signed for Block 2B, Offshore South Africa

Gazania-1 Well Planned in October 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margin in Guyana, Namibia and South Africa, is pleased to announce that the Joint Venture partnership of Block 2B, offshore South Africa, has entered into a drilling contract for the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig with Island Drilling Company AS for the upcoming drilling of the Gazania-1 well.

The Block 2B JV partners are Africa Energy, with a 27.5% Working Interest ("WI"), a subsidiary of Panoro Energy ASA holds a 12.5% WI and Crown Energy AB indirectly holds the remaining 10%WI. Eco Atlantic will become Operator and hold a 50% WI, subject to near completion of its 100% acquisition of Azinam Group Limited.

The Gazania-1 well is located in the Orange Basin in South Africa. The Orange Basin straddles the offshore waters of Namibia and South Africa, where major discoveries on both the Graff-1 well, drilled by Shell, and the Venus-1 well, drilled by TotalEnergies, have recently been announced.

Colin Kinley Co-Founder and COO of Eco Atlantic commented:

"We are pleased to be making progress in our exploration and drilling plans for 2022. We are planning for mobilization of the rig in late August and to spud shortly after arrival, with the experienced Island Drilling team and the Innovator Semi. We have good support from our partners at Africa Energy, Crown and Panoro and from the engineering advisors at NRG Group. We look forward to a successful, safe and environmentally conscious drilling program in Gazania-1."

About Block 2B

Block 2B is located offshore South Africa in the Orange Basin where both Total and Shell recently announced significant discoveries offshore Namibia. The block covers 3,062 square kilometers off the west coast of South Africa 300 kilometers north of Cape Town with water depths ranging from 50 to 200 meters. Oil was discovered and tested by Soekor in the A-J1 borehole drilled in 1988. Thick reservoir sandstones were intersected between 2,985 meters and 3,350 meters. The well was tested and flowed 191 barrels of oil per day of 36-degree API oil from a 10-meter sandstone interval at about 3,250 meters. Significant prospectivity has been identified over the entire A-J graben area using 686 square kilometers of 3D seismic data acquired in 2013.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM quoted Atlantic margin focused Oil & Gas Exploration Company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon consuming oil and gas in stable emerging markets near to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Suriname-Guyana Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil, and also indirectly through a soon to be 7.3% shareholding in JHI Associates Inc. a private company which holds a 17.5% working interest in the 4,800km2 Canje Block Operated by ExxonMobil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and 85% Working Interests in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PEL's: 97, 98, 99 and 100 totalling 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco will, subject to completion of its acquisition of Azinam Group Limited, become designated Operator and hold a 50% working interest in Block 2B, and a 20% Working Interest of Blocks 3B/4B, totalling some 20,643 km2.

