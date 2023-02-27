Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

Unaudited Results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023

Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2022, and to provide a corporate and operational update.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 31 December 2022)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$14.5 million and no debt as at 31 December 2022.

The Company had total assets of US$68.0 million, total liabilities of US$17.8 million and total equity of US$50.1 million as at 31 December 2022.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 2B

In November 2022, the JV Partners submitted a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa ("PASA"), based on the existing oil discovery of AJ-1 and potential future operations.

Following the drilling of the Gazania-1 well in November 2022, further analysis of the well data is being undertaken to determine next steps on the Block.

Eco and its JV partners continue to believe that Block 2B contains considerable hydrocarbon resources and further updates will be made in due course on how the JV partners will look to deliver value from the licence for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Block 3B/4B

In December 2022, Eco received regulatory approval from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ("DMRE") of South Africa and Petroleum Agency South Africa ("PASA") in respect of its acquisition of an additional 6.25% participating interest in the Block (the "Acquisition"), giving Eco an overall interest of 26.25%.

As the final instalment of the share consideration due in respect of the Acquisition, Eco is issuing an additional 1,666,666 common shares to the Lunn Family Trust, the Vendor (the "Final Consideration Shares").

The Company and its JV partners are progressing plans to conduct a two-well campaign on Block 3B/4B and in addition continue to progress the collaborative farm-out process, up to 55% gross working interest in the Block, with various potential parties.

The JV Partners have selected a leading South African environmental consulting firm to conduct a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process commencing in March 2023 in preparation for permitting and drilling activity on the Block.

Africa Oil Corp. the Operator of the Block is preparing a new 51-101 Competent Person's Report following the completion of the 3D data reprocessing and targets and leads identification.

Namibia

Namibia witnessed some of the largest oil exploration discoveries in the world in 2022 and with significant exploration activity set to continue this year, the Company believes that its highly strategic acreage in-country will remain of considerable interest to operators looking to enter the region.

Eco continues to explore possible farm out opportunities with its four licences in the region and will update investors on developments accordingly.

Guyana

Eco and its JV partners on the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, continue to work towards identifying the optimal drilling target and Eco plans to drill at least one well into a light oil Cretaceous target in the next 12-18 months.

With an excess of 11 billion barrels of oil discovered in Guyana to date, the region has become one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the world. Eco continues to work towards unlocking the potential of the Orinduik Block as fast as practically possible.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"We have had a busy start to the year, and I am pleased to report substantial progress across a number of fronts in our exciting exploration portfolio.

Following our drilling campaign on Block 2B, offshore South Africa, in Q4 2022, we continue to analyse the well data obtained from the Gazania-1 well. We remain of the view that considerable untapped potential remains in the asset and we are working with our partners on the Block to plan our next steps, in order to deliver value for all stakeholders.

Significant progress continues to be made on Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa, with a number of workstreams progressing well. As we have said previously, we are conducting a farm out process on the licence and we are looking ahead to commencing a two well drilling program once ESIA is completed and permits obtained.

Both Guyana and Namibia continue to yield sizeable discoveries, and we are seeing unprecedented levels of interest for exploration assets in these regions. As such, we continue to progress our highly strategic acreage positions in both Guyana and Namibia and we look forward to updating the market on our farm out program in Namibia and our plans for a drilling campaign in Guyana as soon as practically possible.

We remain excited about the potential for 2023 and we look forward to keeping all stakeholders updated throughout the course of the year."

Admission of the Common Shares

Application has been made for admission of the Final Consideration Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Common Shares, to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading will commence on or around 8.00 a.m. on 3 March 2023.

Following Admission of the Consideration Shares, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will be 367,348,680 Common Shares. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

The Company's unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2022, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis as at 31 December 2022, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,461,888 3,438,834 Short-term investments 55,266 52,618 Government receivable 42,468 27,487 Amounts owing by license partners, net 4,279,350 - Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 788,597 257,911 Assets held for sale - 2,061,734 Total Current Assets 19,627,569 5,838,584 Non- Current Assets Investment in associate 9,000,254 9,277,162 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 39,351,990 30,753,034 Total Non-Current Assets 48,352,244 40,030,196 Total Assets 67,979,813 45,868,780 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,003,778 1,931,823 Current liabilities related to assets held for sale - 473,254 Warrant liability 838,789 3,241,762 Total Current Liabilities 17,842,567 5,646,839 Total Liabilities 17,842,567 5,646,839 Equity Share capital 121,570,983 63,141,609 Shares to be issued - 20,766,996 Restricted Share Units reserve 433,153 267,669 Warrants 14,778,272 7,806,000 Stock options 2,560,023 958,056 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,846,026 ) (1,309,727 ) Accumulated deficit (87,359,159 ) (51,408,662 ) Total Equity 50,137,246 40,221,941 Total Liabilities and Equity 67,979,813 45,868,780

Income Statement

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue Interest income 36,731 - 93,183 8,435 36,731 - 93,183 8,435 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 217,192 116,651 697,106 526,738 Professional fees 131,188 79,763 591,767 261,262 Operating costs, net 19,880,507 179,885 32,921,918 597,703 General and administrative costs 120,692 121,569 728,846 430,926 Share-based compensation 484,125 2,373 2,236,011 14,083 Foreign exchange loss (333,104 ) (12,235 ) 642,117 40,987 Total operating expenses 20,500,600 488,006 37,817,765 1,871,699 Operating loss (20,463,869 ) (488,006 ) (37,724,582 ) (1,863,264 ) Fair value change in warrant liability 556,277 1,236,827 2,402,973 1,874,016 Share of losses of company accounted for at equity (92,303 ) - (276,908 ) - Net profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations (19,999,895 ) 748,821 (35,598,517 ) 10,752 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, after-tax 546,343 (512,778 ) (351,980 ) (1,000,969 ) Net profit (loss) for the period (19,453,552 ) 236,043 (35,950,497 ) (990,217 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 16,803 35,160 (536,299 ) 26,925 Comprehensive profit (loss) for the period (19,436,749 ) 271,203 (36,486,796 ) (963,292 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.055 ) (0.002 ) (0.104 ) (0.005 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 365,355,650 199,893,636 344,158,567 194,041,560

Cash Flow Statement

Nine months ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities Net loss from continuing operations (35,598,517 ) 10,752 Net loss from discontinued operations (351,980 ) (1,000,969 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 2,236,012 14,083 Depreciation and amortization - 57,187 Accrued interest - 8,535 Revaluation of warrant liability (2,402,973 ) (1,874,016 ) Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity 276,908 - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable (14,981 ) 12,444 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,243,249 145,697 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7,969,314 (59,781 ) Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows (171,294 ) - Advance from and amounts owing to license partners (12,878,306 ) (298,337 ) (25,692,568 ) (2,984,405 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items relating to discontinued operations (458,842 ) - - Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate - (10,000,000 ) Short-term investments (2,648 ) 1,500,022 (2,648 ) (8,499,978 ) Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations 2,047,322 - Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net 35,666,089 - Issuance of shares - 4,793,789 Exercise of stock options - 71,388 35,666,089 4,865,177 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,559,353 (6,619,206 ) Foreign exchange differences (536,299 ) 46,000 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,438,834 11,807,309 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 14,461,888 5,234,103 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information: Significant non-cash transactions Issuance of shares in respect of farm out agreement 8,500,000 - 8,500,000 -

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

