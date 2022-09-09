Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Postponement of Investor Presentations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Due to recent events in the UK and conflicting travel schedules, Eco Atlantic (AIM:ECO), (TSX ‐ V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is postponing the investor evening planned for Monday, 19 September 2022 and the Investor Meet Company Presentation on 20 September 2022.

The Company plans to reschedule these events to take place early in Q4 2022, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

We share our sincere condolences with The Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to everyone mourning her loss.

Notes to editors:

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest (to be increased to a 26.25% Working Interest, subject to Completion of the Acquisition announced 27 June 2022) in Blocks 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643 km2.

