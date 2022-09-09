U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Postponement of Investor Presentations

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.
·2 min read
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Due to recent events in the UK and conflicting travel schedules, Eco Atlantic (AIM:ECO), (TSX ‐ V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is postponing the investor evening planned for Monday, 19 September 2022 and the Investor Meet Company Presentation on 20 September 2022.

The Company plans to reschedule these events to take place early in Q4 2022, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

We share our sincere condolences with The Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to everyone mourning her loss.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Corporate Sustainability

+44(0)781 729 5070

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman


Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi


Echelon Capital (Financial Adviser N. America Markets)

Ryan Mooney
Simon Akit

+1 (403) 606 4852
+1 (416) 8497776

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea


The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

Notes to editors:

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest (to be increased to a 26.25% Working Interest, subject to Completion of the Acquisition announced 27 June 2022) in Blocks 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643 km2.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715409/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-Postponement-of-Investor-Presentations

