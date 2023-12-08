Eco Cleaning Ohio finds a new home in Willoughby

Dec. 8—Eco Cleaning Ohio owner Alicia Scheel recently found a new home for her business in Willoughby.

Formerly located at 36600 Lakeland Blvd. in Eastlake and now located at 37721 Vine St., the full-service residential and office cleaning service started in 2016. But for the last four years she said something always pulled her toward a small building on Vine.

"We're celebrating finally having a home — not a shared home," Scheel said. "This is our headquarters, our home and eventually, this is going to turn into something much larger. There's a bigger vision going on."

Scheel felt a connection toward the Vine Street space and felt it would be perfect for her business.

"I felt like it was ours," she said. "Back in September, I was driving to my husband's shop and I see a real estate sign. I call and I'm like tell me about this space that's for rent. I'm interested.

"Came in here and I immediately said this is our home. I didn't give them an opportunity to look at any other potential businesses."

Prior to getting the keys to the space two weeks ago, Scheel allowed the tenant to stay until she got comfortable in her place.

"The landlords did everything for us and made it ours — the paint color, new flooring," she said.

The new space will allow Eco Cleaning to offer VIP services such as cleaning up after a party or do pre-party preparation, as well as start a power washing and window unit in the spring.

"We can actually put a staff together for it," Scheel said. "This is going to be something that is offered all the time."

Not only does the new space give Scheel's employees a home, but allows for more organization.

"It's a simple place because when you're dealing with 150-plus different clients, you need simplicity to allow you to get creative. We got to be creative helping people. We're out there making a difference. Anybody can clean, but not everybody can connect to their clients."

Two and a half years ago, Scheel only had 40 clients and has since grown. She has also quadrupled her employees.

"We are up to 17 employees," she said. "Now, we have a general manager, a human resource department we're putting together, a marketing department we're putting together, so big things on the horizon."

Mental health is also a focal point for Scheel.

"Cleaning is cleaning, but we are really out there trying to be helpful, natural and alleviate stress," she said.

Going forward, Scheel's employees will have access to supplies within the new space, as well as much more in depth training than what has been offered in the past.

"We were limited on space," she said. "We're going to have a training program in place for our employees and just in general, a place where they can come. This is their home."

For inquiries, call 440-478-9232 or email ecocleaningohio@gmail.com.