Eco Depot Inc Announces Acquisition of Development One Nanotechnologies and Energy Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company is pleased to announce the acquisition of Development One Nanotechnologies and Energy Inc.

Eco Depot Inc has acquired all the outstanding common shares of Development One Nanotechnologies and Energy Inc., a Wyoming Corporation specializing in the research and development of nano carbon atoms and polymer products within the coatings and construction industries.

Development One has developed a proven coating for the industrial space as well as the oil and gas industry that increases strength by 300% and lowers friction and is less abrasive as well as being a lubricant; these coatings can be used to repurpose and extend life of down hole tools in the oil and gas space, saving millions in annual costs to the oil industry. In the industrial space it will increase the life of parts and decrease the cost of repair and maintenance budgets.

The Global Anti Abrasive Anti Corrosion Market is expected to reach USD $58.5 billion by 2025, from USD $43.5 billion in 2017. The coatings can be used to prevent corrosion when applied to rebar in the construction industry. Development One has also developed 3D printed and advanced manufacturing parts for use under high friction and high pressures that are 300 percent stronger than stainless steel and weigh at least 70 percent less.

Development One has also developed a proprietary cement additive with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cement additive arena. Focusing on the down hole needs in oil and gas and construction cement challenges. The company's product has helped increase strength, decrease pour needs, and add to life expectancy in down hole cement and construction grade cement markets. The market size in 2020 for the combined segments were $1.2 Billion that year. The Company has already secured major development partners in Canada and recently signed with a major cement pumping company in the US.

Development One will focus and work with industry leaders to address infrastructure issues related to corrosion. This new cement product can achieve decreased cure times by 30 percent, reduce shrinkage, make it hydrophobic, and increase cement shear strength by 30 percent. The product has shown the ability to also fight gas migration, as well as an overall ability to pump 25 percent less slurry and achieve the same coverage. The need for increased strength has led to the discovery of our third generation which will be 3D printed carbon atom graphene rebar embedded in the cement, which is currently also under development. For additional information on Development One visit our website at www.d1nano.com.

We believe this is a great addition to our product lines, this is the future of concrete, one of many solutions to the US Infrastructure crises that will reduce our carbon footprint for future generations, creating added value for our shareholders" said Carlos Diericx.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer and industrial brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green technology companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.
2001 Sources Boulevard Unit 2001
Pointe-Claire, QC H9R5Z4, Canada
WEBSITE:
ecdp.co
+1-(844)-427-6692
info@ecdp.co
PRODUCT INQUIRIES:
info@bronyaclimateshield.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-depot-inc-announces-acquisition-of-development-one-nanotechnologies-and-energy-inc-301383711.html

SOURCE Eco Depot, Inc.

