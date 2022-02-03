Eco Fiber Market Size to Grow by 10.59 mn MT | Environmental Damage Caused by Conventional Fibers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the eco fiber market between 2020 and 2025 is 10.59 mn MT. The report also identifes the market to register a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The environmental damage caused by conventional fibers and fluctuating prices of conventional fibers are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as challenges associated with the cultivation of organic cotton will challenge market growth.
The eco fiber market report is segmented by application (Textile, Household and furnishing, Industrial, Medical, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The textile segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, UK, and Japan are the key markets for eco fiber market in the region. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The global eco fiber market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. There are many vendors operating in the global eco fiber market. Vendors operating in the market witness intense competition, as they offer products with different specifications
Some other vendors classified as dominant eco fiber market players covered in this report are:
Eco Fiber Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
10.59 mn MT
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.21
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., David C. Poole Co. Inc., Foss Performance Materials LLC, Lenzing AG, Mega Plast Industrial Exporting S.A, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sustana Fiber, Teijin Ltd., and Wellman Advanced Materials LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
