Eco Fiber Market Size to Grow by 10.59 mn MT | Environmental Damage Caused by Conventional Fibers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the eco fiber market between 2020 and 2025 is 10.59 mn MT. The report also identifes the market to register a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Eco Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The environmental damage caused by conventional fibers and fluctuating prices of conventional fibers are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as challenges associated with the cultivation of organic cotton will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The eco fiber market report is segmented by application (Textile, Household and furnishing, Industrial, Medical, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The textile segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, UK, and Japan are the key markets for eco fiber market in the region. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global eco fiber market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. There are many vendors operating in the global eco fiber market. Vendors operating in the market witness intense competition, as they offer products with different specifications

Some other vendors classified as dominant eco fiber market players covered in this report are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Cellulose Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Carbon Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Eco Fiber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10.42%

Market growth 2021-2025

10.59 mn MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.21

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., David C. Poole Co. Inc., Foss Performance Materials LLC, Lenzing AG, Mega Plast Industrial Exporting S.A, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sustana Fiber, Teijin Ltd., and Wellman Advanced Materials LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-fiber-market-size-to-grow-by-10-59-mn-mt--environmental-damage-caused-by-conventional-fibers-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301472393.html

SOURCE Technavio

