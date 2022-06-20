Eco-friendly Tea Packaging Market is Forecast to Reach a Valuation of US$ 10.0 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S eco-friendly tea packaging market is expected to reach a valuation of $ 900 Mn by 2022, an increase from its current value which stands at around 40%. Indian vendors are projected grow their operations in response with CAGR 6 1% through 2032

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide utilization of eco-friendly tea packaging remained at around US$ 6.2 Bn in 2021 and is scheduled to increment at a CAGR of 4.5% to arrive at a valuation of US$ 10.0 Bn by 2032.



Eco-friendly tea packaging solutions that keep freshness and odor of the product over time are in high demand. The range of more durable tea packaging is launched to maintain the aromatic smell of the product, moisture, and temperature. Antibacterial tea packaging also protects packaged items from direct contact, which can lead to bacterial contamination and infections.

Eco-friendly tea packaging is considered a sustainable packaging alternative that can meet customer demand across the globe. Increasing incidence of weight-related ailments has led to an increase in tea demand because of its antioxidant benefits, which are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In comparison to many other materials like plastic or glass, which are more expensive than paper packaging, the paper segment will develop faster due to its low cost and environmental sustainability. The density, gloss-coating, and opacity of the paper can all be used to assess its quality. Tea is packaged in paper because it has a lower impact on the environment than any type of packaging because it contains no chemicals or undergoes chlorine treatment. As a result, the paper industry will expand at a faster rate.

“Growing preference for biodegradable packaging solutions across the globe, along with growing consumption of organic teas in emerging economies will fuel sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, the paper segment is expected to account for 33% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of packaging format, sales of bags & sacks will increase at a 3.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.S. eco-friendly tea packaging market will reach a valuation of US$ 900 Mn in 2022.

During the forecast period, the Indian eco-friendly tea packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 . 1 % .

Eco-friendly Tea Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Packaging Format:

Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Stick Pack & Sachets

Bottles

Cans

Containers & Boxes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global eco-friendly tea packaging market are investing in promotional strategies to improve sales. They are launching lightweight and cost-effective products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players in the market include Amcor Plc, DS Smith PLC, ProAmpac LLC, WestRock Company, Mondi PLC, Crown Holdings, Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Novolex Holdings, Inc, Pacific Bag, Inc., Goglio SpA, Co-Pack Inc., Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Co, Ltd., Shenzhen Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Co, Ltd., Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Limited, Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Co., Ltd., PBFY Flexible Packaging, Sixto Packaging, Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Co. Ltd., and Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Some of the key developments include:

Amcor Plc is attempting to improve its manufacturing processes to lower its carbon footprint and develop sustainable eco-friendly tea packaging.

WestRock Company is planning to expand its paper-based line to replace plastic packaging in e-commerce with a recyclable solution created from socially sourced renewable materials.

Eco-friendly Tea Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for eco-friendly tea packaging market by material (plastic, metal, paper, glass, others (wood, fabric, etc.)), by distribution channel (online, and offline), by packaging format (pouches, bags & sacks, stick pack & sachets, bottles, cans, and containers & boxes) & region.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.6.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.6.3. Retailers

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.9. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.10. Import and Export Statistics

