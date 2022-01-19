U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,590.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,305.50
    +99.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,104.10
    +12.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.05
    +0.62 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.50
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +2.80 (+14.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4420
    -0.1430 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,205.59
    +655.96 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.70
    -7.68 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.90
    +38.35 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Eco Innovation Group Opens New Green Construction Division

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company developing new technologies for green energy solutions, is excited to announce the launch of ECOX Spruce Construction, a Company subsidiary focused on sustainability industry construction projects.

Ecox Spruce Construction
Ecox Spruce Construction

Eco Innovation Group Opens New Green Construction Division

Otey-Raudes, the CEO of Eco Innovation Group, said, "We see growing demand for construction, both ecologically oriented renovation, and the optimization of existing facilities. Ecologically-oriented renovation and construction are in the spirit of ECOX's green corporate mission. Well-funded large corporations are now deploying healthy green and sustainability technology budgets, and we believe this presents a promising growth opportunity in the sustainability industry."

ECOX Spruce Construction, Inc., our newly-formed California corporation, has applied for a General Contractor's License in the state of California and has a non-binding LOI in place with Mr. Edgar E. Aguilar of Blueprint Construction to be the Responsible Managing Officer (RMO). ECOX Spruce Construction is ECOX's second green construction subsidiary, following the 2021 establishment of our Canadian construction company, Spruce Engineering and Construction, of Alberta.

"ECOX is working on opportunities to install green technologies, along with bringing that tech to market, and we look forward to announcing more details as soon as we can," stated Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders.

At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

View the Company's new video Here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
Eco Innovation Group, Inc.
Julia.Otey@ecoig.com
www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

(PRNewsfoto/Eco Innovation Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Eco Innovation Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-innovation-group-opens--new-green-construction-division-301463544.html

SOURCE Eco Innovation Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • My 3 Favorite Value Stocks to Buy in January

    Volatility seems to be rising in the U.S. stock market lately. Yet even with its muted results, Caterpillar is still generating sizable profits and raking in plenty of free cash flow (FCF) to support its dividend thanks to high oil and gas prices, demand for raw materials, a healthy residential construction market, and an improving commercial construction market.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • P&G beats the Street, narrows sales guidance

    Procter & Gamble Co. shares rose 0.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the consumer products company reported fiscal second quarter results that beat expectations and narrowed its full-year sales guidance. Net income totaled $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, up from $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year. Sales of $20.95 billion were up from $19.75 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.65 and sales of $20.34 billion. "These results keep us on track to deliver our

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Chip Supplier ASML Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    'The most important tech company you've never heard of' sees sales growth of 20% in 2022 as demand for its equipment outstrips supply.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    The recent retreat from exciting but risky growth stocks has opened up a lot of tempting buy-in windows. Freelance services marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) offers a deeply discounted stock along with great business prospects. The driving force behind Fiverr's retreat is the idea that the coronavirus boost will fade out in a hurry.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain-basement prices.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.