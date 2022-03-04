U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Eco Wave Power to Support Women Leadership by Sponsoring the Very First Israeli Participants in the Sahraouiya "Women Challenge for Solidarity" Competition in Morocco

·4 min read
In this article:
  • WAVE

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE, Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, is pleased to announce that the company is providing sponsorship to the Israeli Participants- Vanessa Allouche and Ulfat Haider, in the Sahraouiya "Women Challenge for Solidarity" Competition, taking place in Morocco.

The exclusively female competition, taking place from February 26 to March 5 brought together 80 participants from Europe and Africa, to an on foot, on bike and even by canoe journey, for 100 kilometers in the Moroccan region of Dakhla along the Mauritanian border, and Vanessa and Ulfat are the first ever Israeli participates in this prestigious competition.

When explaining the reasoning behind the sponsorship, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power stated:

"This event is very special for me, as I believe women belong everywhere and am delighted to support this beautiful event, that brings together Jewish and Arabs athletes, as a sign of peace. Let it be a sign of success and let's continue to empower women worldwide!

Eco Wave Power is committed to providing clean energy while supporting local communities. As a result, any funds won in the competition will be donated to the Jaffa Institute, which assists disadvantaged children and their families in the Jaffa Region in Israel."

Ulftat Haider commented on the sponsorship as follows:

"I was a volleyball player in the Israeli National Team, and today I take part in marathons and triathlons. I lead journeys to the Himalayas and alps, to create cultural collaboration between Arabs and jews, and to empower female leadership."

She added " I am honored to participate in the Saharaouiya competition, with sponsorship from Eco Wave Power, as I believe that we should change the world, One Wave at a Time, to promote women solidarity, peace and renewable energy for a better future. Thank you, Eco Wave Power, for making it happen".

Vanessa Allouche also thanked Eco Wave Power for the sponsorship and stated:

"I am a former professional jockey, and a former participant of the Israeli Big Bother and the French TV show Cash Island (the French version of Survivor). I am excited to participate in the Saharaouiya competition that combines my passions in life, which are: female leadership and integration, renewable energy and sustainability for a better planet and peace with our neighbors. Thank you, Eco Wave Power, for making it possible and changing the world one wave at a time!"

Please see the movie produced by Eco Wave Power for supporting the very first female Israeli athletes to participate in the Sahraouiya "Women Challenge for Solidarity" Competition in Morocco, in the following link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hzjj1m6gMc

Also, please see link to the competition's official website: https://sahraouiya.com/

For more information about Eco Wave Power, please visit www.ecowavepower.com

Information on, or accessible through, the website mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Vator Securities is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8 580 065 99, ca@vatorsec.se).

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO
inna@ecowavepower.com
+97235094017

For additional investor/media inquires, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
+1.646.809.2183
wave@fnkir.com

Media Contact:
Allison & Partners
EcoWavePower@allisonpr.com

    Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today. In an hour-long address to the nation, last night President Joe Biden covered a range of topics: the conflict in Ukraine, measures to combat rising inflation rates in the U.S., and even the creation of a new federal agency -- ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health -- to research potential cures for cancer.