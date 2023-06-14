Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 32%, while public companies hold 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Eco World International Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

17% of Eco World International Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 32% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And public companies on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Eco World International Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eco World International Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Eco World International Berhad, for yourself, below.

Eco World International Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Eco World Development Group Berhad with 27% of shares outstanding. With 27% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) and Kee Liew are the second and third largest shareholders. Kee Liew, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman. Additionally, the company's CEO Leong Teow directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Eco World International Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Eco World International Berhad. Insiders have a RM264m stake in this RM1.5b business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 32%, of the Eco World International Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 27% of the Eco World International Berhad shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Eco World International Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

