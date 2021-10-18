U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Ecobat Acquires Benelux Battery Distributor Emrol

·2 min read

Acquisition diversifies Ecobat's position in Europe as the leader in energy storage by expanding into new e-mobility and motive power markets

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it has acquired Belgium-based industrial battery distributor, Emrol.

Ecobat Logo
Ecobat Logo

"The Emrol acquisition perfectly complements our current operations allowing Ecobat to serve our customers in Europe with more diverse solutions and services for energy storage," said Ecobat Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Herring. "As a leading distributor of motive power solutions used in industrial applications, this strategic acquisition of Emrol underscores our continued strategy to grow Ecobat Battery across Europe."

This acquisition expands Ecobat's footprint throughout the Benelux region and diversifies Ecobat's offerings of batteries in non-automotive verticals such as motive power and niche e-mobility markets. Additionally, Emrol distributes a range of battery types, including lithium-ion batteries, that will fortify Ecobat's leading position in Europe.

"By joining the Ecobat team, we join forces with the global leader in battery solutions, strengthening our client offerings and enhancing our ability to distribute batteries across a wider geographic region," said Pieter Jacobs, managing director at Emrol.

The e-mobility market is rapidly growing, with revenue expected to exceed $700 billion by 2030 (according to Precedence Research). With this acquisition, Ecobat is well positioned to be part of the future growth of this market.

About Ecobat
A leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage resources essential to modern life. From the batteries used in vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to the backup power systems that support hospitals and data centers, the materials we recycle and produce are essential components in the technologies developed to meet the world's energy storage needs. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles and their reliance on batteries, we are continually expanding our collection and recycling management services. It's all part of our commitment to protecting the planet for all.

About Emrol
Emrol is founded in 1981 and is a Benelux distributor for lead-acid, lithium-ion batteries and chargers for industrial, motive and stand-by applications. We are a leading supplier for cleaning, golf, lift trucks, aerial working platforms and many other applications. Emrol also develops and manufacture custom electronic solutions.

Edelman for Ecobat
ecobat@edelman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecobat-acquires-benelux-battery-distributor-emrol-301402487.html

SOURCE Ecobat

