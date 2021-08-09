U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Ecobat Completes Leadership Team with Addition of New CFO

·3 min read
In this article:
Transportation Industry vet Jamie Pierson to lead Ecobat's finance strategy

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in recycling batteries, announced today the appointment of Jamie Pierson as chief financial officer.

ecobat (PRNewsfoto/Ecobat)
ecobat (PRNewsfoto/Ecobat)

Jamie was most recently CFO for YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YELL), where he was responsible for operational and financial strategy for the company. In addition to his financial responsibilities, Jamie managed relationships with credit rating agencies, financial and industry analysts, lenders and shareholders. Jamie has over 10 years of investment banking, financial restructuring, advisory and corporate development experience including: strategic planning, M&A advisory, capital raising and business consulting services. His past experiences also include developing the acquisition and integration process for a $1.1B logistics holding company. Before YRC, Jamie worked at Alvarez & Marsal, Prime Source Building Products Inc, and Horizon Global Corporation as interim CFO. Jamie holds a BBA in Finance with a concentration in accounting and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from The University of Texas at Austin.

"Jamie has led businesses through important transformations, and he is the financial leader that's right for Ecobat today," said Jimmy Herring, Ecobat's president and chief executive officer. "With his experience and expertise, Jamie will be an asset to our leadership team and help chart the future of Ecobat by turning financial insights into effective business strategies."

This leadership appointment culminates the recent creation of a new leadership team at Ecobat. In the past twelve months, Ecobat has named five individuals to the executive team, including Jenn Congdon as chief human resources officer, Paul Harper as chief sustainability officer, Jamie Lee as chief information officer, Thea Soule as chief commercial officer and Daniel Terrell as chief legal officer. Additionally, Craig Clark, who joined the company in 2017, was also promoted to president of lead operations in the past year, rounding out the executive team.

"It is an exciting and dynamic time at Ecobat. With the recent acquisition of lithium-ion recycler Promesa and the launch of our new digital identity, this leadership team will ensure Ecobat continues to make industry-leading innovations, and we are positioning Ecobat for solid growth in the coming years as our industry adapts for the future," added Herring.

According to the World Economic Forum, batteries, including those with lead and lithium-ion components, could provide 600 million people access to electricity, create 10 million safe and sustainable jobs and help make significant progress on the Paris Climate Accord goals.

About Ecobat
The leader in the collection, recycling, production, and distribution of energy storage resources essential to modern life.

From the batteries used in vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to the backup power systems that support hospitals and data centers, the materials we recycle and produce are essential components in the technologies developed to meet the world's energy storage needs. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the ever-increasing need for batteries, we are continually expanding our collection and recycling management services across all battery types and chemistries. It's all part of our commitment to protecting the planet for all.

Media Contacts
Edelman for Ecobat
ecobat@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecobat-completes-leadership-team-with-addition-of-new-cfo-301351282.html

SOURCE Ecobat

