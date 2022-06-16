The Ecobee smart thermostat is one of the best there is—get it at a Prime Day discount

Ecobee's popular smart thermostat that supports voice control is on mega sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

When it comes to smart thermostats, Ecobee is one of the leading brands to buy. Right now, you can save even more than normal when you shop the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The wildly popular Wi-Fi thermostat is 15% off just in time for Amazon's massive two-day sale. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's close enough that we'd still recommend pressing the buy button if you're in need of a fantastic smart thermostat.

Here at Reviewed, we've tested many popular smart thermostats and Ecobee is one of the best. It uses a touch screen with a drag-to-adjust slider for changing the temperature, alongside a plethora of settings to tweak. The thermostat works like an Echo speaker, as it has built-in Amazon Alexa microphones. This means you can adjust the temperature with your voice instead. (It works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.) The included conversion kit is also great for systems that don't have a C-wire.

One of the coolest things about this smart thermostat is that it works with Ecobee's external room sensors to monitor the temperature in a particular area of the home and automatically adjust the air to your preferences. Best of all, the thermostat may be eligible for community rebates depending on where you live, saving you a little extra on top of the costs you're already recouping for shopping on Amazon Prime Day!

