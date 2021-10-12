U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.25
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,435.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,770.50
    +70.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.30
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0160 (-0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    +0.71 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5400
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,257.88
    +535.56 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.18
    -9.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.19
    -29.66 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Ecobee’s smart thermostat now supports Siri voice control

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Apple promised that Siri would reach third-party devices back at WWDC, and now it's clear just what that will look like. Ecobee has started rolling out an update that brings Siri to the SmartThermostat. You'll need a HomePod mini to serve as a hub, but you'll otherwise get to talk to Ecobee's device like you would your iPhone or Apple Watch — helpful if you want to set the temperature without reaching for another device first.

The update should reach all SmartThermostat users within the "next few weeks." The thermostat by itself costs $250, although you'll need to factor in another $99 if you don't have the HomePod.

There's a clear strategy here: Apple is using integrations like this to boost HomePod sales and expand Siri's competition with rival voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. However, this might still be appealing if you're either deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem or prefer its more privacy-oriented take on smart home control.

Recommended Stories

  • 1Password's new feature lets you safely share passwords using just a link

    1Password launches Psst!, which lets you share log-in credentials with anybody.

  • Motorola Edge (2021) review: Improvements where they matter most

    The 2021 Moto Edge address many of the shortcomings of its predecessor and even includes a few surprises for a phone at this price.

  • The latest Apple TV 4K drops to $160 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $20 off the 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device.

  • Huawei, Ericsson or Nokia? Apple or Samsung? U.S. or China? Who’s Winning the 5G Races

    The competition among equipment makers, countries and cellphone companies is heated. Here are the leaders in each of those races.

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Let's dip into the communications industry to find some fantastic dividend-paying technology companies.

  • Here's How the iPhone 13 Could Make You Richer

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 lineup has got off to a great start. Preorders for the iPhone 13 series have reportedly been stronger than that of the iPhone 12, which is probably the reason Apple has been ramping up production. According to a post on MacRumors.com, Apple is reportedly reducing the production of older iPhone models in a bid to increase the output of the iPhone 13 lineup and reduce the wait times customers are currently facing.

  • Google Cloud unveils carbon footprint tracker, satellite imagery suite

    Alphabet Inc's Google will tell its cloud customers the carbon emissions of their cloud usage and open satellite imagery to them for the first time for environmental analysis, as part of a push to help companies track and cut carbon budgets. The new features were among announcements Google Cloud made Tuesday to kick off its annual customer conference, which is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic. The leading Western cloud vendors Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc have been competing on sustainability offerings for years.

  • InSinkErator owner Emerson Electric plans $6B software transaction that impacts Rockwell

    Emerson Electric Co., which owns Racine County-based InSinkerator, plans to merge its industrial software businesses into Aspen Technology in a deal that has ramifications for Milwaukee-based industrial automation and software firm Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Apple Looks Likely to Get a Stay in the App Store Case

    Apple asked U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to issue a stay of her decision in a case over the way Apple operates the App Store. That request seems likely to be granted.

  • BMW Missing Out on China’s Karaoke Fans Exposes Digital Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG rarely has to answer this question in Western showrooms, but it’s becoming increasingly important for selling cars in China: Can I sing karaoke in this automobile?Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey

  • Exclusive: Levi’s to Launch Visual Search, Deploy Computer Vision

    A picture may be worth a thousand words, but Levi’s bets that it will be worth many more sales.

  • Amazon one-day sale takes up to 52 percent off WD and SanDisk storage

    If you're looking for a storage bump on your camera, PC, smartphone or Switch console, Amazon is featuring SanDisk and WD storage as it's Deal of the Day.

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    After a bullish week ending 10th October, the majors would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support a breakout week ahead.

  • Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021

    Cryptocurrencies remain some of the hottest assets on the market, and that’s unlikely to change. They are one of the most discussed, most volatile, most sought-after and (in some cases) most valuable asset classes. Countless pixels have been spilled on … Continue reading → The post Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google Cloud's BigQuery Omni is now generally available

    Google first revealed BigQuery Omni, its Anthos-based multi-cloud data analytics solution, last summer. Today, at its annual Cloud Next event, the company announced that BigQuery Omni is generally available. What makes Omni different from similar services is that it allows its users to use the standard BigQuery interface they know to query data that sits on other clouds, including Microsoft's Azure and AWS -- all without having to move copies of their data between these clouds.

  • 15 years of Google Docs, and where the next 15 might take us

    A look back at 15 years of Google Docs, and where collaboration software might go next.

  • India’s no-code boom is ushering in a new wave of entrepreneurs

    Vensy Krishna was among the millions of desperate Indians who scoured their towns for a hospital bed a few months ago. Fresh from her trauma, she put her knowledge of no-code tools to create Hyd COVID Resources to help others in the city.

  • How to Play the Weakness in Southwest Airlines

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in August and has improved. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line in buy territory. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of LUV, below, we can see a more positive-looking picture than over the summer.

  • The growing pains of Apple's subscription addiction

    Last week, we talked about how YouTube has managed to skate along while Facebook has gotten pummeled over platform responsibility concerns. This week, we're looking at another slippery slope Apple is dancing on the edge of. After first hitting that sweet trillion dollar valuation, then surpassing two trillion, Apple is likely well aware that it's a long road ahead to becoming the first quadrillion dollar company and they're going to have to make some controversial choices to get there.