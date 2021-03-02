U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.25
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,464.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,256.75
    -23.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.50
    -13.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.10
    +0.46 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    -0.21 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4360
    -0.0100 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -4.85 (-17.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8970
    +0.1670 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,348.18
    +1,144.75 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.74
    +7.09 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,632.09
    +43.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

EcoChain, Inc. Announces Strategic Update on its Growth and Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Video Presentation Available at: https://ecochainmining.com/news/ecochain-inc-announces-strategic-update

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today the release of a strategic update discussing how EcoChain is setting the critical building blocks for its growth into place.

MTI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mechanical Technology, Incorpor)
MTI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mechanical Technology, Incorpor)

In the presentation Mr. Toporek discusses the power cost of EcoChain's new data center in the South Eastern United States. "Having a power cost of $0.023 cents per kWh for at least 83% of the time opens up the opportunity to purchase second and third generation processors for immediate delivery at a 50% to 65% discount to current generation processors on a hash rate basis. When operations begin during the second half of 2021, we believe that this low power cost will allow us maximum flexibility to potentially optimize the Company's return on invested capital."

Mr. Toporek also reviews how EcoChain manages return on invested capital, its long-term growth strategy and the results of its mine in Washington State. "Our Washington mine is operating at approximately 2.6MW. The assets were acquired in May 2020 and the capacity of the mine was increased in the fall of 2020, as a result of improvements mining operations and infrastructure. These improvements are expected to enable the return of 100% of the capital we deployed to the site by the end of the second quarter of 2021, or in under twelve months. This initial project may be small-scale in nature, but it effectively demonstrates how driving this kind of return on investment is part of MTI's and EcoChain's playbook and DNA."

The update is available in a video presentation delivered by Michael Toporek, CEO on EcoChain's website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/ecochain-inc-announces-strategic-update.

About EcoChain, Inc.

EcoChain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra-low cost green data centers focused on cryptocurrency mining. For more information about EcoChain, please visit www.ecochainmining.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Jess Olszowy
jolszowy@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecochain-inc-announces-strategic-update-on-its-growth-and-operations-301238554.html

SOURCE Mechanical Technology, Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • What will canceling $10,000 in student debt really do?

    With an economy in slow recovery, and the burden of education loans higher than ever, US president Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to wipe out $50,000 in student debt per borrower, and to do so via executive action. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to clear $10,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower—a small dent in the more than $1.5 trillion of student loans issued or guaranteed by the US government. Forgiving $10,000 in debt would completely wipe out the student loan burden for one-third of America’s 43 million federal borrowers, data from the US Department of Education suggests.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was little changed in early trading in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • As usual, Warren Buffett's letter was full of advice — here's how to apply it

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Are Taking Bullish Bets on $75K and Higher By Summer

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Treasury Curve Dysfunction Ignites Talk of Federal Reserve Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in Treasuries that has sent longer-dated yields soaring is stoking talk that the Federal Reserve might look to revive Operation Twist in order to reassert stronger control over interest rates at both ends of the yield curve.Rising expectations about inflation and an unraveling of market positions helped send bond yields surging last week, with the benchmark 10-year rate spiking above 1.6% for the first time in around 12 months. The surge has brought with it sloppy auctions, worsening liquidity and a wider difference between bid and offer prices. At the same time, there is also concern about rates at the front end potentially going too low, with funding markets hovering around zero amid an abundance of dollars that’s being fueled by monetary policy, fiscal measures and changing bill-supply dynamics.The phenomena at both ends of the curve represent possible threats to the Fed’s control of policy, and that has observers casting about for potential next steps by central bank officials. Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have an array of tools at their disposal -- for example, a tweak to the interest on excess reserves rate to help control the front end. But a number of analysts have been recommending the revival of a so-called twist maneuver, which would see it simultaneously increasing its holdings of longer-term debt and reducing its ownership of Treasury bills.“The Fed is simultaneously losing control of both the U.S. front end and back end rates curves for different reasons,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana, Meghan Swiber and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients. The implementation of a twist “kills 3 birds with one stone.”Their argument is that it would help lift rates at the short-end and stabilize yields at the long end, but do so in a reserve neutral fashion that lessens the pressure on banks to hold more capital under the supplementary leverage ratio. To address market functioning issues, the Fed could initially sell $80 billion a month of bills and concentrating monthly purchases in Treasuries maturing in 4 1/2 years or more, they wrote.Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar has also recommended the Fed embark on a twist to stabilize yields in addition to offering greater clarity on the supplementary leverage ratio, with uncertainty around that also adding fuel to recent gyrations.The last time the Fed utilized a twist was in 2011, when the central bank decided to sell shorter-dated Treasuries in favor of longer-dated holdings to help spur the recovery by lowering long-term borrowing costs.Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday that while the central bank has control of the short end, the long end of the yield curve is a natural reaction to the outlook.Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said for twist to be a “viable option,” the Fed would have to first focus on stabilizing the front end of the curve, emphasizing the “long road to unemployment and sustained 2% inflation.” They don’t expect the Fed to push back against the back of the curve.And while Bank of America is busy talking about the need for a twist, they say it might be some time before the Fed also comes to that conclusion, noting that policy makers likely need to see signs of a further deterioration in liquidity and market conditions.“There will likely be more market pain before the Fed is forced to act,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of February 22nd – 28th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom to Enter Third Largest U.S. Cannabis Market With Acquisition of Acreage Holdings’ Florida Operations Florida’s Cannabis Market is the Third-Largest in the U.S., With 2020 Medical Marijuana Sales Exceeding $1.2 Billion Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has struck a deal with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) to acquire its Florida operations. Upon closing of the deal, RWB will have operations or brands in 6 of the top 10 U.S. states, which generated combined revenue of over $8.8 billion last year. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. Investing $1,000 in These 2 Psychedelic Stocks is an Absurdly Smart Move The Buzz Surrounding Psychedelic Therapies is Only Going to Grow Over Time If you feel that missed out on the cannabis stock bonanza of the last few years, don’t fret. There’s another upcoming opportunity that’s shaping up to be even bigger: psychedelics. Even though psychedelic therapies are still in their infancy, I think there are already a few promising Psychedelic Stocks, such as Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) that are worth a $1,000 investment. READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC STOCKS ARTICLE 8. Cannabis Earnings Roundup: Financials From the Big 4 Canadian LPs, Do the Recent Quarterly Results Justify the Lofty Share Prices? Following the Cannabis Sector’s Meteoric Rise to Start the New Year, the Big 4 Canadian LPs Have Each Reported Quarterly Earnings As a result, Cannabis investors have had the opportunity to access the up to date fundamentals of each company and determine if top Canadian Pot Stocks Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are deserving of their current lofty share prices. READ FULL CANNABIS EARNINGS ARTICLE 7. Field Trip Health Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering Field Trip Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering for the Development of the Company’s FT-104 Novel Psychedelic Development Program, the Opening of New Field Trip Health Centers, and for Working Capital and General Corporate Purposes Field Trip Health (OTC: FTRPF) announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by Bloom Burton Securities, to increase the size of its previously announced $50,000,015 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,750,000 common shares of Field Trip, at a price of $6.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of $82,875,000. READ FULL FIELD TRIP ARTICLE 6. Wrigley Chewing Gum Heir to Take Cannabis MSO Parallel Public Via $1.9 Billion Deal Chewing Gum Heir William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., the CEO of Atlanta-Based Parallel, Struck a Mammoth Deal With an Entertainment Mogul to Take the Cannabis Multi-State Operator Public Through a Transaction That Values the Company at $1.9 Billion Ceres Acquisition Corp. – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) co-founded by Scott “Scooter” Braun – will buy Parallel, allowing the new company to go public by taking on Ceres’ listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange. READ FULL WRIGLEY MSO ARTICLE 5. MindMed Closes Acquisition of HealthMode, a Leading Machine Learning Digital Medicine Company The Acquisition Will Help MindMed Build a Full Stack Digital Mental Health Platform for Psychedelic Medicines MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) reported that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of HealthMode, a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring. MindMed also announced that ex-Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Digital Medicine Executive Dr. Daniel R. Karlin and former Google AI/ML industry veteran Bradford Cross were added to the company’s executive team. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 4. Investors Have Been Flocking to This U.S. Cannabis ETF It Only Took Six Months for the Newest Cannabis ETF to Reach $1 Billion in Assets On Tuesday, AdvisorShares announced its AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) crossed the threshold, making it just the second Cannabis ETF to reach the mark. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) is the other. READ FULL CANNABIS ETF ARTICLE 3. Liberty Health Sciences Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Ayr Wellness Shareholders Representing 57% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Voted and 95% Voted in Favour of the Transaction Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, and Liberty Health (OTCQX: LHSIF) announce at a special meeting, Liberty security holders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed acquisition of Liberty shares by Ayr in a transaction originally announced on December 22, 2020. READ FULL AYR ARTICLE 2. MindMed Looks Bullish on Growing Acceptance of Psychedelics MindMed’s Stock is Up 937% Since March 2020 But it’s Just Getting Started MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF)is one of the best Psychedelic Stocks out there. The excitement around the medicinal potential of Psilocybin and other Psychedelics like kratom has helped put MindMed into the spotlight and fuel strong capital appreciation. READ FULL MMED STOCK ARTICLE 1. Creso Pharma Inks Deal to Enter U.S. Cannabis Market With Established Partner The American Cannabis Market is a Major Growth Opportunity for Creso Pharma and its Planned Deal With CERES Natural Remedies Will Help the Company Establish a U.S. Presence Ahead of Likely Federal Legalization Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with leading CBD and plant-based remedies provider CERES Natural Remedies to distribute and sell Creso’s range of CBD and hemp animal health products in the USA. CERES’ operating business, High Fidelity is Vermont’s largest independent cannabis company and through its established footprint, has generated over USD $35 million in revenue since 2013. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Exports From U.S. Supertanker Port Crash to Zero From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude exports from Louisiana’s offshore supertanker port tumbled to zero as Asian buyers limited purchases to manage high inventories that threaten to overwhelm storage facilities.The lack of shipments in February from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- for the first time in nearly two years -- is a stark contrast from January when the facility sent out a record of nearly 15 million barrels of domestic crude to buyers in China, South Korea and India, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“Demand from Asia, and more specifically China, for U.S. crude has slowed because of high inventories in that region after recent heavy buying,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Purchases were also likely postponed as U.S. shipments in February would reach Chinese buyers in April, the peak of the country’s refinery maintenance season, he said.China is America’s largest customer for domestic crude. Any slowdown in Chinese appetite for oil may risk plans by U.S. drillers to restore production with crude futures prices trading around $60 a barrel and showing signs of a further recovery. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated demand and shuttered oil wells across the nation since the start of early last year.“Interest for U.S. oil might return later in March,” said Liu. “Those supplies would arrive in China during May and June when most turnarounds are completed.”East Asia may also be shunning U.S. crude purchases ahead of meetings by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies later this week where discussions will focus on potentially unleashing barrels that had been curtailed. Supplies from LOOP are primarily medium-heavy sour crudes produced in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that compete directly with oil from many OPEC members. A decision to revive supply could mean less interest for loadings at LOOP.“Supplies from the Middle East are the first choice for Asia,” said Liu. “It’s their base load for sour crude.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.