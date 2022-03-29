U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

EcoClear Products Partners With the Pest Management Association of Texas

Ecoclear Products, Inc.
·2 min read

As the spotlight on costly rodent infestations continues to grow, EcoClear Products offers safe solutions to help control the issue

SARASOTA, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A severe rodent infestation at a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas triggered a significant product recall, costing the company $34 million. With pest infestations a serious issue nationwide, EcoClear Products, a company dedicated to providing 100% safe alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides, announces it has expanded its partnership with the National Pest Management Association to its Texas division to help more businesses with this serious issue.

In addition to property damage, rodent infestations also pose health risks because they can transmit several diseases, including Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, Leptospirosis, Rat-bite fever, and Salmonellosis. Through this new partnership, EcoClear Products will leverage its offerings with the Texas Pest Management Association to help control the increasing rodent population.

"At EcoClear Products, we're passionate about providing consumers and professionals with alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides to address this problem," said Christopher Stidd, founder of EcoClear Products. "Our partnership with Pest Management Association is helping expand our reach across the country while offering a 'clean' solution to eliminate these dangerous outbreaks."

EcoClear's offerings are uniquely designed to kill all species of rats and mice, while maintaining safety around children, pets, and wildlife, with no risk of primary or secondary poisoning.

To learn more, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro.

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock, and wildlife. EcoClear's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear Products provide consumers and professionals with excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro.

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203) 577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

