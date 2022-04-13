U.S. markets closed

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TEAF

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) provides an update on the fund's direct investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics as of March 31, 2022, on the company website here. On a monthly basis, details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception through March 31, 2022. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

Save the Date: Upcoming Webinar

Please save the date for an upcoming webinar that will provide an update on the fund as well as an outlook on the sectors and direct investments in the fund.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:00am ET/10:00am CT

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: Ecofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697404/Ecofin-Sustainable-and-Social-Impact-Term-Fund-TEAF-Provides-Update-on-Direct-Investments-and-Portfolio-Allocation

