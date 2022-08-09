Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Announces its Upcoming Monthly Distributions and Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced its monthly distribution of $0.09 per share.

Upcoming distribution dates

TEAF monthly distributions are payable on September 30, 2022, October 31, 2022, and November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on the respective dates of September 23 2022, October 24, 2022, and November 23, 2022.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TEAF is estimated to be approximately 45 to 55% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital. For tax purposes, the characterization will not be made until determination of earnings and profits after year end.

Monthly Update

TEAF has also provided an update on the fund's direct investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics on the company website here. Details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception through July 31, 2022. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

