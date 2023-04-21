EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's (KLSE:ECOFIRS) investors will be pleased with their 12% return over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:ECOFIRS) share price is up 12% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 17% (ignoring dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd actually saw its EPS drop 52% per year.

Since the EPS are down strongly, it seems highly unlikely market participants are looking at EPS to value the company. The falling EPS doesn't correlate with the climbing share price, so it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue reduction of 37% per year is not a positive. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd shareholders are down 11% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

