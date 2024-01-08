EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's (KLSE:ECOFIRS) investors will be pleased with their 17% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:ECOFIRS) share price is up 17% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 3.4% (ignoring dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:ECOFIRS Earnings Per Share Growth January 8th 2024

A Different Perspective

EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd shareholders are down 1.4% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

