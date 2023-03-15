U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,847.75
    -72.75 (-1.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,572.00
    -589.00 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,031.25
    -175.75 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.40
    -56.10 (-3.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    -2.01 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.70
    +19.80 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0183 (-1.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.1760 (-4.84%)
     

  • Vix

    27.89
    +1.37 (+5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2600
    -1.9750 (-1.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,001.53
    -1,310.96 (-4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.39
    +8.37 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.15
    -234.96 (-3.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

EcoFlow Receives Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award from HSN

·2 min read

HSN also presents EcoFlow with Customer Engagement & Experience Award at the 2022 Vendor Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and energy solutions company, received the celebrated "Vendor of the Year" award from HSN, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, at its 2022 Vendor Excellence Awards, an annual event recognizing vendors and guests for innovation, commitment and overall excellence.

EcoFlow has collaborated with HSN to provide customers with a wide range of category-leading portable power stations as part of the brand's commitment to making access to power easier than ever.

"EcoFlow continuously demonstrates their commitment to the HSN customer through regular process improvement, diligent responsiveness to experience feedback and a creative approach to bring newness in their on-air presentation, all of which helps engage and inspire our shoppers," stated HSN Chief Merchandising Officer, Rob Robillard. "Their dedication to the HSN business has yielded them the Vendor of the Year Award , the top honor at our annual Vendor Excellence Awards program. This accolade paired with their Customer Engagement & Experience Award truly illustrates their thoughtful and unwavering approach to excellence."

EcoFlow was also awarded with HSN's Customer Engagement & Experience Award, which honors vendors that connect with customers to celebrate people, passion and product whenever shoppers want to engage.

"We've experienced tremendous success in the six years since we founded our brand and launched our first product through a relentless focus on innovation that meets the needs of our customers," said Ryan Oliver, EcoFlow's Head of Communications for North America.

"We are honored to accept these awards from HSN. Our collaboration with them has been a big part of our success story and we look forward to continuing our relationship in order to best communicate and engage with our customers," Oliver said.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and portable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecoflow-receives-prestigious-vendor-of-the-year-award-from-hsn-301772691.html

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • GM chief marketing officer to step down

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its global chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl had decided to retire effective March 31. The Detroit automaker is one of the largest U.S. advertisers spending $3.3 billion in 2021 on advertising and promotions, according to its annual report. Wahl, a former chief marketing officer at McDonalds who held marketing jobs at a number of automakers, assumed her current role at GM in 2019.

  • Nigerian credit-led fintech FairMoney acquires PayForce in retail-merchant banking play

    Nigerian credit-led digital banking platform FairMoney has acquired PayForce (sub-brand of YC-backed CrowdForce), a merchant payment services that serves small businesses, as the digital lender looks to broaden its financial services proposition to merchants. As part of the deal, CrowdForce CEO Oluwatomi Ayorinde joins FairMoney, where he will head the company’s payments business unit: PayForce by FairMoney.

  • Copy that: RightHub wants to be the command center for intellectual property management

    An entrepreneur might have the best idea since sliced bread, but if they're unable to protect it with the relevant patents, trademarks or copyrights, there's a good chance they won't see the fruits that their labor otherwise might deserve. This is something that RightHub is looking to address, serving what it calls the "infrastructure for protecting innovation and brands" through an all-in-one platform that connects all the strands and stakeholders from patent offices to law firms. Founded in early 2021, RightHub has some 75 staff across Europe and the U.S., and already lays claim to big-name clients, including pharmaceutical giant GSK, multinational law firm Pinsent Mason and Swedish eye-tracking tech company Tobii.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • Is your money safe? Where should you put your cash after Silicon Valley Bank closure? Financial advisers offer some tough love.

    Rising interest rates and stock-market volatility over the past year have added extra allure to the high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit that banks offer. Then came the stunning failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the closure of Signature Bank and the array of regional banks under pressure — all in a matter of days. Depositors at the two failed banks are getting access to all their money, not just the funds below the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s $250,000 coverage limit.

  • Instant View: Banking stocks tank again as Credit Suisse woes rock market

    Global banking shares took a fresh beating on Wednesday as Credit Suisse shares slid to a new record low as its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. Efforts by regulators and financial executives to ease contagion fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had bought some brief stability to markets, but turmoil once more appeared to be taking over. Saudi National Bank cannot give more money to Credit Suisse as it cannot go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue, SNB's chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters.

  • Rivian Stock Is Really Just About Free. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Stocks Slump, Charles Schwab Support, Credit Suisse Wobbles, Foxconn Caution, Adobe Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stocks futures slide as bank concerns lingers; Charles Schwab CEO buys group shares; Credit Saudi backer declines further support; Foxconn sees muted consumer electronics demand, posts softer Q4 profits and Adobe earnings on deck with Figma deal in focus.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive 650 Points On Renewed Banking Fears As Credit Suisse Crashes 28%

    Dow Jones futures dived more than 625 points Wednesday morning on renewed banking fears as Credit Suisse crashed 28%.

  • A new nuclear reactor in the US started up last week — the country's first in nearly 7 years. Here are 3 simple ways to invest in the space

    'Initial criticality' has been reached.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Hits New Low as Top Holder Rules O

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredi

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • These 3 banks now offer 5% on checking and savings accounts: A ‘potential measure of protection against financial instability.’

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. Balances up to $10,000 are eligible for one of the highest available rates in the high-yield savings market today with this high-yield checking account from Consumers Credit Union.

  • BA Stock: Boeing's Huge New 787 Deal Is A Win For This Jet Engine Supplier Too

    The Boeing-Saudi aircraft deal is one of the largest in the planemaker's history. BA stock fell early Wednesday after a three-day rally.

  • Bank Stocks Fall as Credit Suisse Raises Fresh Concerns About Europe

    Bank shares were falling on Wednesday after starting to recover on Tuesday from the turmoil surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, spurred by issues at Switzerland’s second-largest lender. Credit Suisse (ticker: CSGN.Switzerland) shares plunged more than 20% to a record low after its top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it won’t inject any more money. Credit Suisse has suffered from a string of problems over the past few years, but the latest setback has raised concerns that the banking sector may be facing more trouble ahead.