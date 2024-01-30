Ecolab will take its 10,000-vehicle North American fleet electric by 2030

Ecolab, a St. Paul-based global giant in the area of sanitation products and services, water treatment and other chemical solutions for businesses, is taking its massive North American fleet of sales and service vehicles electric by 2030.

That announcement was made Monday by Ecolab Chairman Christophe Beck and Ted Cannis, chief executive officer of Ford Pro, the fleet management division of the Ford Motor Co. Ecolab maintains more than 10,000 light-duty vehicles in its North American fleet, 95% of which are Ford vehicles. The company purchased more than 31,000 Ford vehicles in the past decade alone.

As an initial step, the two companies, which have worked together since 1925, said they would “make progress toward carbon neutrality and advance sustainable growth” by converting Ecolab’s entire California fleet to electric vehicles by 2025. Ecolab will purchase and deploy more than 1,000 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro trucks and Mustang Mach-E SUVs, creating what is anticipated to be the largest all-electric sales and service fleet in California.

Ford Pro offers a suite of charging and telematics software, which Ecolab officials said they’ll use to help the business maximize vehicle performance and fleet productivity. Ecolab officials said each 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro truck they acquire could potentially cut fuel costs in half, a savings of approximately $1,400 in fuel per vehicle annually.

Ford and Ecolab have made a joint commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

