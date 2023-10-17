Ecolab Insiders Sell US$2.4m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ecolab Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Chairman of the Board, Christophe Beck, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$174 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$166. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Ecolab shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Ecolab Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Ecolab insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Lead Director David MacLennan paid US$119k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Ecolab

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Ecolab insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$229m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ecolab Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Ecolab insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ecolab and we suggest you have a look.

