U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,667.00
    -14.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.30
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    -0.86 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4150
    +0.1430 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,950.73
    -701.35 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.31
    -23.45 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,876.30
    +4.52 (+0.02%)
     

Ecological projects help build greener future for province

·2 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

A total of 145 projects with an investment of 104.5 billion yuan ($15.47 billion) were inked at the 23rd Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development and the second China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo held in Xining, capital of Northwest China's Qinghai province, recently.

These projects cover fields ranging from the salt lake chemical industry, new energy, new materials, equipment manufacturing, cultural tourism, agriculture and animal husbandry.

Officials and business representatives attend a project signing ceremony during the 23rd Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development and the second China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo held in Xining, capital of Northwest China’s Qinghai province, on July 22-24.
Officials and business representatives attend a project signing ceremony during the 23rd Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development and the second China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo held in Xining, capital of Northwest China’s Qinghai province, on July 22-24.

Officials and business representatives attend a project signing ceremony during the 23rd Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development and the second China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo held in Xining, capital of Northwest China's Qinghai province, on July 22-24.

Themed on "opening-up, cooperation and green development", the event was held both online and offline on July 22-24, and demonstrated Qinghai's achievements in sectors including ecological protection, technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

This year, the event boasted a total of 40,000 square meters of exhibition space. It held a series of activities such as forums and project promotions, attracting the participation of officials and trading groups, and more than 730 businesses and investors, according to the organizer.

"Qinghai province is a powerhouse of ecology and clean energy, which is abundant in resources such as wind, solar energy, water power and minerals," said Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, a new energy vehicle manufacturer.

Qinghai's installed capacity of new energy power generation ranks top among peers in the country and its volume of lithium resources accounted for 83 percent of the country's total. The province is competitive in the development of the new energy industry, Wang said.

During the event, projects and investments regarding green development in Qinghai were highlighted.

Trinasolar, an intelligent photovoltaic energy solution provider, participated in the Qinghai event for the first time and has signed agreements with Qinghai authorities.

"The signing will help Qinghai to build itself into a hub featuring energy, industry and innovation," a manager of Trinasolar said.

"We expect Qinghai will mobilize its resources including solar power to establish a zero-carbon energy system and thus contribute to Qinghai's development in the clean energy industry," the manager said.

Apart from trade communication, the event also focused on talent development. It made a total of 469 docking projects in terms of personnel, which will introduce 1,333 talents to Qinghai to support the province's green growth.

The event was held to share Qinghai's green development and opportunities, and to welcome more cooperation, organizers said.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecological-projects-help-build-greener-future-for-province-301606228.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Reduction Act ‘changes the dynamics completely’: Plug Power CEO

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, its impacts on the energy space, building a green hydrogen ecosystem, profitability, and growth.

  • Cummins To Feature Decarbonization Efforts at Major Transportation Show in Germany

    Cummins Inc. will showcase its commitment to decarbonization at the transportation industry’s largest tradeshow in Hannover, Germany, next month, displaying both the low- and no-carbon technologies...

  • Climate Bill Passage Poised to Boost Renewables

    The Inflation Reduction Act is a boon to renewable energy ETFs.

  • China factories ration power as heatwave sends demand soaring

    Chinese lithium hub Sichuan province will ration electricity supply to factories until Saturday, state media reported, as a heatwave sends power demands soaring and dries up reservoirs.

  • A quarter of the U.S. will fall inside an extreme heat belt. Here are the states in the red zone.

    First Street Foundation --- whose property-level climate-risk studies can be used by homebuyers --- adds a heat model to its tool for floods and wildfires.

  • Tropical rains trigger flooding across South Texas as storm moves inland

    Heavy rainfall brought on by a tropical rainstorm that flirted with becoming a named system over the weekend continued drenching parts of Texas on Monday as it gradually lurched inland, causing flash flooding and scenes that certainly looked reminiscent of a named tropical system. AccuWeather forecasters warn that heavy rain will continue in southern Texas as precipitation moves to the north and west, soaking both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Later this week, the system is poised to bring ra

  • Tensions grow over lack of a water deal for the shrinking Colorado River

    Two months ago, federal officials told states that depend on the Colorado River to make plans for major cuts. Negotiations have yet to produce a deal.

  • DTE Energy (DTE) Inks Deal With Ford for Renewable Energy

    DTE Energy (DTE) clinches a clean energy agreement with Ford through which it aims to add 650 MW of new solar energy to Michigan for Ford by 2025, thus aiding Ford in decarbonizing its operations.

  • Porsche partners with Cherry Street Energy to add solar panels at Atlanta campus

    Porsche Cars North America Inc. tapped a local company to install solar panels at its U.S. headquarters and experience center in Atlanta as part of a $50 million expansion. The move reflects the sweeping trend of corporations committing to carbon reduction goals. Porsche aims to be carbon neutral "across the entire value chain and life cycle of newly sold vehicles” by 2030, said PCNA CEO and President Kjell Gruner in a statement.

  • The Mad Plan to Save Earth by Flooding It With Phytoplankton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe main conversation around climate change primarily focuses on one thing: how much carbon is in the air—and by extension, how to reduce it. However, what is less talked about but may become incredibly important is how much carbon is in our oceans. There is 50 times more carbon in the ocean than the atmosphere. Some climate researchers believe if we could just slightly increase the amount of carbon the ocean can absorb from the atmosphere, we could avo

  • Boil water advisory still in effect for thousands of Michigan residents

    A boil water advisory remains in effect for about 133,000 Michigan residents following a large water main break Saturday.

  • Nuclear Power Key to U.S.’s Clean Energy Goals, Energy Secretary Says

    The Inflation Reduction Act includes $30 billion in tax credits to support existing nuclear power plants over the next decade. That is on top of money set aside in last year's infrastructure law to develop nuclear energy.

  • What kind of shark bit a boy in the Florida Keys? Is it more aggressive than others?

    The family of Jameson Reeder Jr., the 10-year-old boy who lost part of his leg following a shark attack on Looe Key Reef, said a bull shark was the culprit.

  • Fuel Is Not Energy. Investors Should Know the Difference.

    Is the energy company you're investing in part of the shrinking fuel business or the growing power business?

  • Bayer launches sustainable agriculture hub to connect U.S. farmers, food and fuel makers

    Agricultural seeds and chemicals maker Bayer AG on Monday launched a digital farming platform that it says will help U.S. growers enact environmentally friendly practices and connect them with companies seeking more sustainable food, feed and biofuel ingredients. The effort will help the seed and chemical giant diversify its revenue stream, capitalizing on a decade-long farm data collection effort. Bayer's ForGround platform will tap weather, soil, seed and farming practice data to make recommendations about how growers can boost soil health, cut emissions and reduce water use and chemical applications.

  • Viral video captures elephants springing to action to save calf drowning in pool

    In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, two elephants can be seen rushing to save a drowning baby elephant. In what appears to be footage from Seoul Grand Park Zoo in South Korea’s capital, the calf can be seen falling into a large pool of water. An adult elephant who is thought to be the baby elephant’s mother begins to panic, and another adult elephant rushes over.

  • 7 communities still under boil water advisory because of water main break

    7 metro Detroit communities are still under a boil water advisory in the wake of a break in a massive water main over the weekend.

  • World Embraces Dirtier Fuels as Gas Hits Exorbitant Heights

    (Bloomberg) -- With high natural gas prices showing no signs of abating and supplies becoming harder to obtain, cheaper and dirtier alternatives to the fuel are looking increasingly tempting for energy-hungry buyers. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat

  • Extreme heat: Here's what to know about Ventura County's increasing risk of hot days

    The risk of extreme heat is rising in communities nationwide, more than doubling the number of hot days expected in Ventura County over the next 30 years.

  • Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico

    The federal government on Tuesday is expected to announce water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it. The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West as well as Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms across the region are anxiously awaiting official hydrology projections — estimates of future water levels in the river — that will determine the extent and scope of cuts to their water supply.