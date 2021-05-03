The Ecom Cooperative Announces the Largest Ever E-Commerce Giveaway With Services Worth over $100,000

The Ecom Cooperative recently launched the biggest giveaway in the history of e-commerce with over $100,000 worth of services provided by noted industry experts. The company has also launched The Ecom Coop help center for e-commerce sellers.

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ecom Cooperative proudly announces the launch of the largest ever e-commerce giveaway, offering free services worth over $100,000 delivered by distinguished e-commerce experts. Additionally, the company has also launched The Ecom Coop Help Center, a free tool that allows e-commerce sellers to seek valuable business advice from The Ecom Cooperative's group of experts.

To participate in The Ecom Cooperative's giveaway, please visit https://theecomcooperative.com/entry-form

"You are invited to participate in the biggest online giveaway in e-commerce history with over $100,000 worth of services being given away by best of breed e-commerce experts," said The Ecom Cooperative's spokesperson, Yoni Mazor. "We have also launched our free help center, a place where you can reach out to the most trusted service providers for guidance and advice to grow your business."

The Ecom Cooperative is a robust network that brings together some of the leading service providers in the e-commerce space, offering a wide spectrum of high-quality solutions for sellers under one roof. This long-term partnership between industry experts has already made a huge impact during the COVID-19 pandemic by working in tandem with the entire e-commerce community to learn and grow together.

Some of the prizes up for grab in The Ecom Cooperative giveaway include

Product optimization services from AmazonXperts ($5,000 value)

Free FBA reimbursements from GETIDA ($5,000 value)

A Product video and a Brand video from The Creative Percent ($7,500 value)

AZ Seller Kit software ($5,000 value)

A campaign of SFB giveaways up to 100 units from Rank Bell (($1,500 value)

A full-day photoshoot from Zeelum Photography Studios ($3,500 Value)

A complete done-for-you press release from pr Reach ($300 Value)

A deep dive audit of your Amazon ad account, performed by Junglr co-founder Elizabeth Greene & 1 Hour Coaching session ($1,000 Value)

1 year free of Teikametrics self-serve Flywheel from Teikametrics

1 designed Amazon Storefront from Wild Carts ($5,000 Value)

A full competitor analysis for your product, providing data-driven insights on where you should focus your ranking and keyword efforts for maximum growth from Incrementum Digital

An optimized FB Messenger Chatbot workflow from The Chat Agency

Full access for 3 months to, The Centurion League, including access to our 8 monthly calls, past recordings, and our private FB group from The Centurion League

A goody bag of Thrasio brands from Thrasio ($1,500 Value)

Free trademark registration from Cabilly & Co ($1,500 Value)

Translation of two listings to all Pan-European marketplaces from YLT Translations ($1,500 Value)

The Ecom Cooperative created its help center as a place where e-commerce or Amazon sellers can find solutions to all their business problems. This tool is available for free, and is ideally suited for sellers looking to grow their business with guidance and advice from the most recommended service providers on the market.

To find out more about The Ecom Cooperative and its giveaway, please visit the company's official website.

Contact Name: Yoni Mazor

Contact Phone: 7322720012

Contact Email: help@theecomcooperative.com

About Ecom Cooperative

The Ecom Cooperative is a powerful network of best-of-breed e-commerce service providers that have joined forces in order to bring sellers the ultimate one stop shop for all things e-commerce.

At The Ecom Cooperative, we aspire to be a long-term partnership and advance our reach by bringing together our most successful assets, knowledge, and experience. Even during the Covid-affected era of zero social-interaction, we still managed to take the extra step and formed a trusted platform.

Working side by side, the entire e-commerce community can grow more, learn together, and keep developing.

