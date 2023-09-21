Is Ecomate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECOMATE) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Ecomate Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECOMATE) stock increased by 4.4% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Ecomate Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ecomate Holdings Berhad is:

12% = RM5.1m ÷ RM43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ecomate Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Ecomate Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Ecomate Holdings Berhad's moderate 7.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Ecomate Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 12% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Ecomate Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ecomate Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains 75% of its profits), it seems that Ecomate Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Ecomate Holdings Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Ecomate Holdings Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Ecomate Holdings Berhad.

