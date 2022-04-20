U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

eCommerce Industry Leaders Launch New YouTube Series "eCommerce Makeover" to Help Online StorefrontsBest Achieve eCommerce Growth and Increase Revenue

·5 min read

Jamersan, BigCommerce, ShipStation and their eCommerce Technology Partners create series to help merchants drive growth

OPELIKA, Ala., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamersan, a leading eCommerce agency and BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, has partnered with eCommerce experts for a 12-part YouTube series dedicated to guiding eCommerce merchants with the right tools and strategies to achieve growth in business and sales.

The industry-leading partners participating in this education-driven series include BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, as well as ShipStation, a leading web-based eCommerce shipping solution. The series will also feature advice on eCommerce best practices from: ShipperHQ, Gorgias, Klaviyo, Avalara, JustUno, Stamped, Recharge, and Klevu.

The first episode for the eCommerce Makeover series will explain the challenges and improvements that Bulk Candy Store faces managing their eCommerce business. Bulk Candy Store is based in West Palm Beach, Fla. and wanted to perform a serious overhaul to their digital business after COVID-19 had a significant impact on their storefront business. While their eCommerce revenue tripled during the pandemic, Bulk Candy Store experienced difficulty in managing their eCommerce store due to the lack of knowledge and experience in implementing the right tools in areas such as order fulfillment and overall customer experience.

After partnering with Jamersan for an eCommerce Makeover, Bulk Candy Store is now able to efficiently and effectively manage all aspects of their eCommerce store – generating new business and revenue without anything falling through the cracks.

"Our ultimate goal with producing this eCommerce Makeover YouTube series is to focus on best practices for merchants to learn how to manage their eCommerce business in a more efficient and productive way," stated TJ Gamble, Founder and CEO at Jamersan. "We also realized how important it is to support companies that are facing significant challenges during the pandemic on their existing eCommerce platform by offering our expertise for growth and success in the eCommerce world."

Brent Bellm, Chief Executive Officer at BigCommerce, added, "In partnering with industry experts in the online shopping realm for the eCommerce Makeover video series, BigCommerce is excited to add our vision, innovation and execution to offer industry-leading SaaS eCommerce that supports B2B and B2C merchants at every stage of growth."

The eCommerce Makeover YouTube episodes will drill down on a variety of vital topics for online stores, including how to select the best eCommerce platform for your business; protect your business from local tax risk; get the best shipping rates and streamline order management; increase customer loyalty and lifetime value; generate search results based on shopper intentions and behavior; and, additional topics significant to eCommerce growth and expansion.

"Navigating the many critical aspects of an eCommerce store can be complicated when you are trying to run your business as well," Cindy Schulz, General Manager at ShipStation, stated. "This is why ShipStation is excited to be part of this effort to help businesses learn how to effectively manage their eCommerce stores when it comes to shipping and making order fulfillment quicker, easier, and more affordable."

While gearing up for this exciting eCommerce Makeover series, download the eCommerce Playbook for a behind-the-scenes, comprehensive guide that provides the inside scoop on how to best achieve eCommerce growth - just like Ken from Bulk Candy Store.

About Jamersan
Jamersan is a leading eCommerce agency that offers U.S.-based merchants tools and solutions to grow their eCommerce stores in terms of efficiency, growth, and revenue. Jamersan evaluates a business's unique needs and guides merchants through a migration or conversion to new platforms designed to meet your evolving needs to manage your online business. In helping a range of eCommerce brands grow their online presence and sales, Jamersan has been an authority figure in the eCommerce space for over 23 years. The reputable eCommerce agency focuses on finding and supporting clients that are the right fit for Jamersan to assist in expanding their eCommerce business.

For more information, please visit https://jamersan.com/.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London.

For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

Contact:
Sarah Evans
224.829.8820
334456@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecommerce-industry-leaders-launch-new-youtube-series-ecommerce-makeover-to-help-online-storefrontsbest-achieve-ecommerce-growth-and-increase-revenue-301528042.html

SOURCE Jamersan

