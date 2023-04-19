eCommerce Logistics Market is Anticipated to Develop at a CAGR of 17.8%, Reaching US$ 3221.36 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / Apriil 19, 2023 / In 2023, the global eCommerce logistics market is expected to be worth US$ 626.23 billion. It is expected to expand at a 17.8% CAGR to reach US$ 3221.36 billion by 2033. In 2022, the global eCommerce logistics industry was estimated to be worth US$ 531.6 billion.

According to New Gen Apps, the built-in GPS of mobile technology will substantially increase value to existing tracking systems in the supply chain. Although technically part of the IoT, the use of GPS can also extend to RFID tags and AIDC technologies. The above factors all contribute to driving the demand for e-commerce logistics in the market.

Several factors influence market growth, including an increase in cross-border eCommerce transactions and the proliferation of eCommerce companies.

Strengths Huge adoption of eCommerce and multi-channel retailing.

Demand for integrated solutions is rising.

Escalating demand for services with quick delivery. Weaknesses High capital expenditures.

Handling a big quantity of orders is difficult.

Delivery delays. Opportunities Demand for hyper-local logistics is rising.

Growing demand for services that prioritize customers.

Rising interest in cloud-based services. Threats Increasing privacy and data security issues.

Cost of operations is rising.

Global logistics companies are becoming competitive.

The emergence of Supermarket Mini Distribution Facilities is a Critical Component in Market Expansion

Due to the increased need for quick order fulfillment, shippers have relocated storage and manufacturing close to consumers. Many businesses and supermarkets are working on transforming each location into a mini-distribution center. This method aids in the acceleration of the delivery procedure. For example,

When any customer orders a product, it is picked up and delivered by his or her local retailer. This method is fast than having to wait for products to be delivered from a distribution hub.

Large eCommerce companies have focused on constructing supermarket mini-distribution hubs to expedite product delivery.

In February 2018, Amazon.com, Inc, an eCommerce company, announced that Prime members in four cities of the United States, namely Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia, could get groceries from Whole Foods Market IP, L.P. delivered for free within two hours of placing an order.

E-commerce logistics to become efficient as increasing supermarkets and retailers begin to operate as micro-distribution centers. This escalates the eCommerce logistics market growth.

The Rise in Cross-border eCommerce is Boosting Market Growth.

Cross-border eCommerce is extremely popular in nations such as the United States, China, Australia, Mexico, and India. China, India, and the EU, for example, are the world's leading apparel exporters. France and the United States are the leading exporters of cosmetics and personal care products.

Customers' demand for cross-border eCommerce is increasing as per capita income rises and foreign brands become accessible. As cross-border trade grows, so does the number of trade corridors.

Trade corridors are interconnected transportation networks that enhance trading and encourage economic development. These corridors include integrated infrastructure such as trains and roadways that connect countries.

Logistics is important in cross-border eCommerce since the flow of commodities is dependent on transportation and distribution networks. With the expansion of cross-border eCommerce, eCommerce logistics demand is likely to rise concurrently during the projection period.

Asia Pacific Outlook for eCommerce Logistics

The eCommerce logistics market in Asia Pacific has been expanding because of the increasing eCommerce industries in developing nations. Between 2023 and 2033, China's eCommerce market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 19.6%. Several of China's leading online retailers include JD.com and Alibaba.com.

Local and foreign eCommerce firms compete for consumer attention and market share in China's highly competitive sector. New vendors are likely to become interested in the region's eCommerce logistics business due to its excellent growth prospects.

Key Takeaways:

North America to acquire a share of 23.5% in the eCommerce logistics industry from 2023 to 2033.

Europe is estimated to gain a 20.2% eCommerce logistics market share between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the United States might earn a 20.8% eCommerce logistics market share.

Germany may capture 4.1% of the eCommerce logistics market share between 2023 and 2033.

During the forecast period, Japan might acquire 6.0% of the eCommerce logistics industry.

Australia may gain 1.8% of the market share between 2023 and 2033.

China's eCommerce logistics industry to record a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2033.

India's eCommerce logistics industry is projected to register a CAGR of 20.8% in forthcoming years.

The United Kingdom eCommerce logistics market to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Domestic eCommerce logistics operation segment by the operational area category to acquire a market share of 62.1% during the forecast period.

The eCommerce logistics for transportation segment by the service type category to gain a market share of 58.8% between 2023 and 2033.

eCommerce Logistics Industry Competitive Insights:

E-commerce logistics manufacturers are investing hugely in research and development to expand product lines that aid in market growth. Market participants are expanding their presence through diverse strategic efforts, such as agreements, mergers and acquisitions, investments, and collaboration.

To expand and compete in a competitive and expanding market climate, eCommerce logistics competitors must provide cost-effective services.

Key Companies Profiled

FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Gati Limited, Aramex International, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., XPO Logistics Plc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., United Parcel Service, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC

Key Segments

eCommerce Logistics by Service Type:

eCommerce Logistics for Warehousing Mega Centers Hubs/Delivery Centers Returns Processing Centers

eCommerce Logistics for Transportation Air/Express Delivery Freight/Rail Trucking/Over Road Maritime

eCommerce Logistics for Other Services

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area:

Domestic eCommerce Logistics Operations

International (Cross Border) eCommerce Logistics Operations

eCommerce Logistics by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Evolutions in the eCommerce Logistics Industry

Acquisition

The FedEx Corporation Company purchased the eCommerce company ShopRunner in January 2020, which is related to the partner for online shopping.

Partnership

Singapore Airlines and DHL Corporation formed a relationship in February 2022 to expand their business partnership and enhance logistics opportunities.

Launch

In January 2022, I-Power announced the debut of new E-commerce logistics in collaboration with Box Harmony. iPower offered $50,000 for a 40% equity stake in the joint venture, with an option to purchase an additional 20%.

