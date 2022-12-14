U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,030.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,187.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,865.25
    +25.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    -0.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6340
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,768.71
    +624.84 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.64
    +13.59 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,144.97
    +190.12 (+0.68%)
     

ECOMOBI PASSIO PLATFORM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES NEW EARNING SOLUTION FOR CONTENT CREATORS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Creators from Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia in specific and all Southeast Asia can now have a real "playground" for unlimited earning from Creating Contents. 

Ecomobi Passio helps Content Creators diversifying sources of passive income

Ecomobi Passio is the top monetization platform for influencers across Asia with over 300,000 content creators joining. Instead of struggling to make a living in such crowd Affiliate world or to earn by receiving booking from Brands, Ecomobi Passio platform offers brand new earning solution to KOLs/Content Creators:

  • Setup Link-in-bio without any fee

  • Join our Affiliate programs with appealing commission

  • Connect directly with 1000+ top brands in South East Asia

  • Sell digital product with NO costs

  • Receive donation/virtual gift with lowest transaction rate and exchange rate

  • Share exclusive promotion to your fans via Brand Gift

  • Interact fully and earn more from fans with Truth or Dare, Video Shoutout

Why should content creators choose Ecomobi Passio?

Over 300,000 Content Creators across Southeast Asia are monetizing from the Ecomobi Passio platform? So why is Ecomobi Passio trusted by so many creators?

Support 1-1

At Ecomobi Passio, content creators will be taken care of 1-1 till the first order. Moreover, you are be able to join the group of tens of thousands of Ecomobi Passio members in markets and visit the Ecomobi Academy website to find free marketing materials.

Domestic payment gateway

Not only has an international payment gateway, Ecomobi Passio is also perfectly personalized for Southeast Asian markets by integrating many domestic payment gateways: LinePay, Promptpay (Thailand); GrabPay, Shopee Pay,... (Philippines), OVO, Dana, Shopee Pay (Indonesia).

Direct connection with over 10,000+ top brands

Ecomobi Passio is a strategic partner of more than 10,000 leading brands in Southeast Asia. Therefore, joining the platform, creators will have the opportunity to choose to cooperate with tens of thousands of campaigns in a variety of fields and categories with super attractive commissions. From there, influencers can maximize their income.

Join many attractive offline events

In addition to providing technology solutions,  Ecomobi Passio wants to nurture the creator community in each market and help Content Creators have the opportunity to socialize and exchange knowledge directly through offline events. Most recently on December 3, Ecomobi Passio successfully organized a Meet & Greet event with the participation of the top Content Creators in the Philippines.

Not only meeting each other, the Ecomobi Passio Content Creators also have direct contact with brands, register to participate in Direct Brand and Tiktok Shop campaigns, receive awards for dedicated creators,...

Events Meet & Greet is just one of many events that have been, are and will be organized. Surely in the future, Ecomobi Passio will organize many other attractive offline sessions to expand the Content Creators communities in the Philippines as well as in Thailand, Indonesia and in Southeast Asia.

Ecomobi Passio - The first monetization platform for Content Creators in Southeast Asia

Website: www.passio.eco

SOURCE PASSIO

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Tax Privacy Breach That Also Affected Other Billionaires

    WASHINGTON—Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Tuesday, seeking damages after disclosure of his tax records. Tax data about wealthy people such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were published by the news organization ProPublica starting in June 2021, in an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns.

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.09 at 0128 GMT, paring a 3% gain from the previous session. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop in stocks.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • TC Energy's troubles mount as Keystone spill remains unexplained after five days

    Shaping up to be one of the worst onshore crude spills in the U.S. in nearly a decade

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages, allocated over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.