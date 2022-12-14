ECOMOBI PASSIO PLATFORM OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES NEW EARNING SOLUTION FOR CONTENT CREATORS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Creators from Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia in specific and all Southeast Asia can now have a real "playground" for unlimited earning from Creating Contents.

Ecomobi Passio helps Content Creators diversifying sources of passive income

Ecomobi Passio is the top monetization platform for influencers across Asia with over 300,000 content creators joining. Instead of struggling to make a living in such crowd Affiliate world or to earn by receiving booking from Brands, Ecomobi Passio platform offers brand new earning solution to KOLs/Content Creators:

Setup Link-in-bio without any fee

Join our Affiliate programs with appealing commission

Connect directly with 1000+ top brands in South East Asia

Sell digital product with NO costs

Receive donation/virtual gift with lowest transaction rate and exchange rate

Share exclusive promotion to your fans via Brand Gift

Interact fully and earn more from fans with Truth or Dare, Video Shoutout





Why should content creators choose Ecomobi Passio?

Over 300,000 Content Creators across Southeast Asia are monetizing from the Ecomobi Passio platform? So why is Ecomobi Passio trusted by so many creators?

Support 1-1

At Ecomobi Passio, content creators will be taken care of 1-1 till the first order. Moreover, you are be able to join the group of tens of thousands of Ecomobi Passio members in markets and visit the Ecomobi Academy website to find free marketing materials.

Domestic payment gateway

Not only has an international payment gateway, Ecomobi Passio is also perfectly personalized for Southeast Asian markets by integrating many domestic payment gateways: LinePay, Promptpay (Thailand); GrabPay, Shopee Pay,... (Philippines), OVO, Dana, Shopee Pay (Indonesia).

Direct connection with over 10,000+ top brands

Ecomobi Passio is a strategic partner of more than 10,000 leading brands in Southeast Asia. Therefore, joining the platform, creators will have the opportunity to choose to cooperate with tens of thousands of campaigns in a variety of fields and categories with super attractive commissions. From there, influencers can maximize their income.

Story continues

Join many attractive offline events

In addition to providing technology solutions, Ecomobi Passio wants to nurture the creator community in each market and help Content Creators have the opportunity to socialize and exchange knowledge directly through offline events. Most recently on December 3, Ecomobi Passio successfully organized a Meet & Greet event with the participation of the top Content Creators in the Philippines.

Not only meeting each other, the Ecomobi Passio Content Creators also have direct contact with brands, register to participate in Direct Brand and Tiktok Shop campaigns, receive awards for dedicated creators,...

Events Meet & Greet is just one of many events that have been, are and will be organized. Surely in the future, Ecomobi Passio will organize many other attractive offline sessions to expand the Content Creators communities in the Philippines as well as in Thailand, Indonesia and in Southeast Asia.

Ecomobi Passio - The first monetization platform for Content Creators in Southeast Asia

Website: www.passio.eco

SOURCE PASSIO