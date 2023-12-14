Has Econ Healthcare (Asia) Limited (Catalist:EHG) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s (Catalist:EHG) stock increased by 5.0% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Econ Healthcare (Asia) is:

11% = S$4.2m ÷ S$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Econ Healthcare (Asia) seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s five year net income decline of 4.3% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 9.7% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Econ Healthcare (Asia) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) which is pretty normal, Econ Healthcare (Asia)'s declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Econ Healthcare (Asia) only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Econ Healthcare (Asia) has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Econ Healthcare (Asia) visit our risks dashboard for free.

