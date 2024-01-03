Econframe Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.039 (vs RM0.035 in FY 2022)

Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM75.9m (up 28% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM13.1m (up 16% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 17% (down from 19% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.039 (up from RM0.035 in FY 2022).

KLSE:EFRAME Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 3rd 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Manufacturing segment contributing a total revenue of RM67.3m (89% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM50.9m amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM6.84m (57% of total expenses). Explore how EFRAME's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Econframe Berhad shares are up 1.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

