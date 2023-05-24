Econframe Berhad's (KLSE:EFRAME) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Econframe Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM15m ÷ (RM81m - RM6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Econframe Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Econframe Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Econframe Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Econframe Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Econframe Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 29%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Econframe Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 7.5% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Econframe Berhad. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 95% to shareholders over the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Econframe Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

