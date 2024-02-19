Economic conditions could swing in favor of homebuilding industry | Retire on Track

Evan Guido

The other day I was flipping through TV channels – well, we don’t really flip anymore, it’s more like scrolling through apps – and landed on an old horror movie where five people are offered $10,000 to spend a night locked in a spooky old home. I thought to myself that if this were set in 2024, these people might pay $10,000 just for the privilege of staying overnight in a home.

The market has been a house of horrors for younger generations trying to buy their first homes. Existing housing inventory is low, with a major reason being that if you’re locked in to a mortgage in the 3%-4% range, you have little incentive to move. Meanwhile, demand increased because of the pandemic as remote workers sought more spacious environs.

For an investor, this might represent an opportunity in the homebuilding industry. Companies like D.R. Horton, whose stock symbol is DHI, could stand to potentially benefit. The company operates in about 120 markets in 33 states, building single-family homes in a wide range of price points. In Florida the company is involved in projects all over the state.

I’m always interested in large companies that can continue to grow revenues at high, steady rates. As a company expands from small to medium to large, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain high rates of growth. For a company with $35.5 billion in revenue, D.R. Horton’s annual sales growth of 17.5% over the past decade is pretty impressive. Even more impressive, earnings-per-share growth during this span was over 30% a year. The company’s fundamentals compare well with others in its industry, such as PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) and Lennar Corp. (LEN).

Sales and earnings growth took flight during the pandemic. Growth has moderated since, but last year results held up well despite high mortgage rates expectations of a slowing economy. Now homebuilders have some wind to their back. Inflation has cooled and the Federal Reserve is expected at some point to begin rate decrease. If this all happens, mortgage rates should start declining.

The combination of economic factors, high demand, and low inventory should help the company sustain results over the next several years. And given the growth rate, the stock’s price-earnings ratio is reasonable and in line with industry peers at around 10. D.R. Horton does pay a dividend, and its board has increased the payout steadily over the past decade.

Not everything is rosy in the homebuilding industry. Issues include the cost and availability of labor, cost of building materials, and potential buyers waiting because they believe interest rates and prices will go down.

But the industry has several well-established companies, like D.R. Horton, that may have an opportunity to thrive after difficult operating conditions. If you’re interested in investing in the industry, talk to your adviser to get more information, talk over options, and make sure an investment is aligned with your financial goals. For a diversified way to invest in homebuilders, consider an exchange traded fund (ETF), like S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB).

The housing market has been frustrating for many Americans. Even those who have locked in relatively low mortgages rates might feel like they’re stuck in place. But this is an instance where a scary situation might become a profitable one.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax-affiliated insurance agency. 6260 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: Are economic conditions swinging in favor of homebuilders?