Economic Development Commission's grant allocation from Brevard County cut by 10%

Brevard County's leading economic development agency had its annual county grant cut by 10%, under action taken by county commissioners during their first of two budget hearings. The second and final budget hearing is Tuesday.

In a 4-1 vote, commissioners approved a grant of $1,260,045 for the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast for the county's 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1. That's down $140,005 from the EDC's grant of $1,400,050 for the current budget year.

Under the plan commissioners approved, that $140,005 would be shifted to Brevard County Fire Rescue for fire station capital improvement projects in County Commission District 1 in North Brevard.

Lynda Weatherman, president and chief executive officer of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast, details some of the EDC's work during a Brevard County Commission budget hearing.

District 3 Commissioner John Tobia had proposed a 20% cut for the EDC, reflecting what amounted to his district's share of the EDC contract cost within the five-district County Commission. But other commissioners appeared reluctant to cut the grant by that much.

District 5 Commissioner Jason Steele suggested a compromise, under which the EDC grant would be cut by 10%. Commissioners approved that plan, with District 2 Commissioner Tom Goodson voting no.

In his proposal, Tobia noted that the grant agreement between Brevard County and the EDC states that the EDC should focus on “working with elected officials” to “develop a competitive business environment in the county.”

What's in Brevard's budget: Proposed Brevard County budget for 2023-24 exceeds $2 billion, while tax rates decrease

But Tobia said an e-mail search through the county's information technology department "found that there were only six instances" in which the EDC contacted his office, "the most recent of which was on May 7, 2019. To our knowledge, we have not received any phone calls or letters with meeting requests."

Tobia suggested the 20% cut, "since the EDC does not communicate with District 3."

EDC officials appearing before the County Commission did not directly address Tobia's concerns, but defended the EDC's overall work.

Story continues

EDC President and Chief Executive Officer Lynda Weatherman said her organization does valuable work in attracting jobs and corporate capital investments to Brevard County. She said the EDC also helped attract defense- and space-related grants; funded a study of wastewater-treatment options; and provided assistance for workforce training programs in high-demand industries.

Elections budget controversy: Brevard County Commission's 3-2 vote ends funding for mailing of sample ballots to voters

"The EDC has always valued the partnership and leadership this county has taken to ensure a strong, viable and sustainable economic climate," Weatherman told commissioners. "It's not that long ago, as a community, we were facing severe economic challenges tied to the economic recession and the retirement of the (space) shuttle. Today, this community's exceptionalism is demonstrated in its growth and diversity of industry, expansion of military assets and competitive workforce."

Tobia countered by reading off a list of companies that the EDC supported in recent years for receiving property tax abatements from the county, but failed to meet their promised job creation, so the companies lost their tax incentives.

EDC Chairman Kirk Hall said the EDC has not received an increase in county funding for 12 years, and its county funding was cut by 5% in 2010 and by 7% in 2011. Currently, the county grant represents 48% of the overall EDC budget.

Although he recommended the 10% cut to the EDC's contract amount as a compromise, Steele lauded the EDC for the long hours of work its staff does in the name of economic development.

"I just am a big fan of EDC's," said Steele, who previously served on the boards of Enterprise Florida and Space Florida.

After the vote, County Commission Chair Rita Pritchett, who represents District 1, complimented Weatherman for her work. Pritchett indicated that the EDC funding might be able to be restored to its previous level a year from now.

"I appreciate all you do," Pritchett told Weatherman. "I think you're awesome."

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Economic Development Commission hit with 10% cut from Brevard grant