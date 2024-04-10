Economic development discussed at Future Forward event

Apr. 9—Local leaders who are engaged in economic development in southern West Virginia said community support and collaboration are vital when looking to redevelop and revitalize areas.

Through her work as executive director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub, Stephanie Tyree said she's seen even the most distressed areas take strides toward growing their economies by adopting community-centered strategies.

"It is worth investing in people to be focused on this work. And the key to downtown revitalization is building business-friendly environments that lead into the assets of our communities," Tyree said.

Tyree spoke Tuesday at Future Forward, a new event created by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to discuss issues in economic development, tourism, education and health care.

Also wrapped into the event are several candidate forums.

Tyree was one of three panelists who spoke during Future Forward's opening session on economic development.

She was joined by W.Va. House Del. Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh, of District 41 and Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, who also served as the moderator for the discussion.

Tyree said community involvement is part of the "secret sauce" that makes economic development possible.

"In places where downtown redevelopment is beating economic expectations, we consistently find that there is a core team of leaders working together to put together strategic development opportunities," she said.

Tyree said part of her organization's work is bringing those core leaders together.

Belcher said community involvement can come in the form of community-led initiatives or support from local governing bodies.

Most recently, Belcher said the Raleigh County Commission was able to leverage special financing and tax incentives to entice Klöckner Pentaplast, a plastic manufacturer plant in Beaver, to grow its operations in Raleigh County instead of relocating out of state.

"Klöckner Pentaplast chose to locate their expansion in Beaver, W.Va., because of the incentives that we built out for them," Belcher said. "They were looking in Virginia ... who often times does have a more attractive incentive package than we're going to be able to offer. But I commend the Raleigh County Commission for working closely with us to develop a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement that ultimately created a scenario that allowed Klöckner to structure their initial investment over a period of five years with the promise that they will create 75 jobs."

Maynor said the legislature also has a role in ensuring communities have access to the tools they need to improve and grow their economies.

"As policy makers, we have to do everything in our power to enhance the environment ... through tax policy, through regulatory policy, through traditional policy, and all of the above, because again, we can't continue to lose focus or not be competitive with our neighbors," he said.

Maynor, a native of southern West Virginia, said his passion for his work stems from his desire to create a place where his children and others across the state can stay and work.

Future Forward will continue Wednesday in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center arena, beginning with a candidate forum from 8:30-10 a.m. for statewide, except gubernatorial candidates, district and national candidates.

The gubernatorial candidate's forum will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sessions for Wednesday will include:

—An Investing in the Next Generation presentation from 10:45 a.m. to noon with speakers from New River Community and Technical College and West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

—An Accelerating West Virginia Tourism presentation from 1-3 p.m. with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Tourism, Visit Southern West Virginia, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Winterplace and The Resort at Glade Springs.

