U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.93
    +9.07 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.85
    +57.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,442.64
    +6.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.91
    +17.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.86
    +7.82 (+8.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.90
    +37.70 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    +1.00 (+4.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0077 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1620
    -0.0260 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4790
    -0.2790 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,827.50
    +124.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.93
    -0.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.66
    +46.98 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REGINA WELCOMES CHRIS LANE AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

·2 min read

REGINA, SK, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Economic Development Regina is pleased to welcome Chris Lane as its new President and CEO. Lane brings a wealth of leadership experience, passion for community, and contagious energy to the position.

Economic Development Regina Logo (CNW Group/Economic Development Regina Inc)
Economic Development Regina Logo (CNW Group/Economic Development Regina Inc)

Lane believes in the potential of Regina's future and is looking forward to helping elevate our city. "There's so much momentum building around Regina and the opportunities here," says incoming President & CEO Chris Lane. "We're talking about transformational economic growth. It's an exciting time and space, and I'm energized for EDR to play an increasing leadership role in making it a reality."

"The recruitment process for this position was diligent and intentional. We were looking for a leader who can capitalize on the genuine excitement and momentum that is building for the Regina region" said Tina Svedahl, Vice Chair of EDR's Board of Directors. "Chris is the perfect person for this role, and we are eager to see what he does as our new President and CEO."

Lane's appointment comes after an extensive search by EDR's Board of Directors, which began in the fall of 2021. His nearly six-year experience and success with the Canadian Western Agribition combined with his 15-years' experience in local and national news media, will help to amplify and tell stories that empower the Greater Regina Area. Lane's start at EDR is April 25, 2022.

About Economic Development Regina
EDR is the lead agency for economic development and tourism marketing for the Greater Regina Area. We are a not-for-profit public-private partnership and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, with the City of Regina as its sole shareholder. EDR has a special role as a strategist and activator in our community. We connect people with opportunity – enhancing quality of life and prosperity for citizens.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/economic-development-regina-welcomes-chris-lane-as-its-new-president-and-ceo-301505076.html

SOURCE Economic Development Regina Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c5728.html

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • Emergent BioSolutions appoints new executives to leadership team

    The Gaithersburg company has hired two new leaders of its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and quality and compliance work.

  • Do Institutions Own Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Farmland Partners Inc. ( NYSE:FPI ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Parent company of KC bank removes chairman who expressed 'profound disappointment' in leadership

    A week ago, Heartland Financial USA Inc. executive operating chairman Lynn "Butch" Fuller publicly questioned the leadership and business plan of the company. Now he's been removed from his position.

  • WD-40 CEO Garry Ridge to retire, COO Steve Brass to become CEO

    WD-40 Co. said late Wednesday that Chief Executive Garry Ridge will retire from his post on Aug. 31 as part of a "planned leadership transition." Steve Brass, the company's chief operating officer, has been appointed CEO, effective Sept. 1. Brass will also serve on the company's board of directors, WD-40, the maker of the eponymous spray, said. Shares of WD-40 were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 2.6%.

  • E INC Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

    E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") is pleased to welcome Lisa Scott as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.

  • IAA Pushed by Activist Ancora to Replace CEO or Sell Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is calling on the board of auto salvage and parts auction company IAA Inc. to replace Chief Executive Officer John Kett or sell the company in an effort to improve investor returns. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War Tact

  • Starbucks CEO to Retire; Founder Howard Schultz Returns as Interim CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson plans to retire next month and Chairman Emeritus Howard Schultz will return as interim CEO, retaking the reins of the company he grew from a local coffee roaster into a global phenomenon.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Jap

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.'s (LON:PPHC) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ( LON:PPHC ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Abracon Welcomes Grace Chang as Chief Accounting Officer

    Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to welcome Grace Chang as the company's new Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Grace will work with the Finance, Accounting and Operations Teams at Abracon's Spicewood office and report to Rosa Calabria, Chief Financial Officer.

  • Barclays hires from Moelis for activism defense, ESG group

    Barclays PLC has hired an executive from a rival bank for its mergers, acquisitions, activism and ESG advisory group as demand increases from corporate clients for those services. Peter da Silva Vint, an executive director in the shareholder advisory and activism defense group at Moelis & Co, will join Barclays as a director in a few months, a Barclays spokesperson said. Barclays also hired a more junior executive from Citigroup Inc to join the team next month, the spokesperson added.

  • Starbucks CEO Johnson to Retire; Founder Schultz to Serve as Interim Chief

    The company says founder Howard Schultz will serve as interim CEO while it looks for Johnson's replacement.

  • Laramide Resources Names General Manager To Lead US Operations

    Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas, in the newly created role of General Manger of U.S. Operations, effective immediately.

  • Brown-Forman names two new C-suite executives

    Both of these new appointments came from within the company. It has made other leadership changes earlier this year as well.

  • Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Group Names New CFO, Canada Goose Adds Starbucks Exec to Board + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Alnylam Issues 2021 Corporate Responsiblity Report

    – Report Features New Disclosures of Company’s Impact on Planet—Including Scope 1, 2, and Select Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions –– Aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sust...

  • Canfor Pulp Appoints Kevin Edgson President & CEO

    Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Edgson as President and CEO effective April 11, 2022.

  • Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief

    Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis.

  • Bethel University board appoints longtime VP, first woman to serve as next president

    A familiar face assumes Bethel University's top leadership role this week. Here's who the Bethel Board of Trustees has selected as its next president.