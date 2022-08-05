U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Economic Downturn Prompts Employment Lawyer to Offer Free Consultations for Those Terminated

Achkar Law
·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achkar Law, an experienced law firm specializing in employment and human rights law, will be offering free consultations to employees who were laid off or terminated.

Mass layoffs announced may only be the beginning

The initiative is being offered due to recent mass layoffs in Canada. Recently, NetflixWealthsimple, and Shopify Inc., announced major job cuts due to poor economic conditions.

'Everyone who is terminated deserves help.'

As economic conditions worsen, further layoffs should be anticipated by employees of companies, large and small.

"If you are laid off or terminated from any company, you deserve help," says Christopher Achkar, founder of Achkar Law, "it's not just employees of big companies who matter."

Small gestures are necessary during economic downturn, employment lawyer says

In response to these concerns, Achkar Law has committed to improving access to justice for those experiencing termination.

"The economy is not healthy, and if we don't offer each other help, then things will get much worse," says Achkar.

Improving access to justice

Until August 31, impacted individuals can set up a free consultation with Achkar Law to get expert legal advice. Terminated employees will have a chance to address financially devastating issues.

"If you find yourself out of a job due to a termination or a layoff, send me a message or an email to Christopher@achkarlaw.com with the subject line 'Code Blue: I was Terminated' and we will schedule you for a meeting free of charge," says Achkar.

Services will run until the end of August and may continue depending on circumstances. 

To book a free consultation with the legal team at Achkar Law, visit the Achkar Law website, or call 1-800-771-7882.

Contact Achkar Law - Employment and Human Rights Lawyers

For more information, visit our website at achkarlaw.com or send inquiries to christopher@achkarlaw.com or call 1-800-771-7882.

