Economic Education Scores Big During Super Bowl Week

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What does the Super Bowl teach students about choices, finance, and the economy?

ACEE Financial Fitness in Action, Deer Valley High School

During the Super Bowl week, nearly 900 Arizona students from public, charter, and tribal schools statewide demonstrated their financial, economic, and entrepreneurship knowledge and skills through artwork, career exploration, and budget simulation activities hosted by the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE).

"I came up with my idea for the football poster in class when we were talking about the stock market. To earn big, you need to invest early on, and be patient," said the high school Super Bowl Artwork state winner, 12th grader Chloe Eisenhart from Casteel High School.

The 6th grader winner Eilis Mlynek from Copper Creek Elementary said "The most important lesson would be how the economy is connected like a circle. I would like other young people to learn how the Super Bowl event blurs our differences and brings people together."

While hundreds of Arizona teachers are using Super Bowl to teach economics in their class during the Super Bowl week, more than 150 ACEE corporate and community volunteers helped the students learn from their personal careers and life experiences. Students from Sunrise High School came away with new ideas about the job market. "I learned how important it is to open yourself up to many different possibilities and perspectives on jobs," said Abbey. Her classmate, Ian, said "I can go so much farther in life if I know where I can work and where my niche is."

NFL player and 2023 Council for Economic Education Visionary Award honoree Brandon Copeland made a special visit to the Financial Fitness in Action event at Deer Valley High School. He motivated students with opening and closing remarks for them to realize that "to live your dream, you must work hard, make sacrifices, and manage personal finance well."

The social influence from the Super Bowl raises financial literacy awareness and pays long term dividends. Volunteer Desiree said "The students realized there's impact to decisions they are making." Volunteer Shelby said "I let the students know I clip coupons, I grocery shop at different stores, and I buy in bulk so there's no shame…" Eleni said "This fills my heart with so many positive emotions. I wish we had something like this when I was a student."

