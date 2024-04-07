Economic factors, political decisions discourage doctors from locating in Florida

Florida has many disadvantages over other states for physicians looking to locate their practice here. Some are just unfortunate facts that include the high Medicare population and the high property and malpractice premium rates. Some are self-inflicted facts such as the politically charged decisions around education, easy access to guns, the treatment of the LGBTQ community and the ruling against diversity and inclusion training.

Physicians coming out of training often have $200,000 in debt from their education. When they look to the possibilities of paying off that debt they will consider the reimbursement for services in different states. Most physicians looking to accept a position in Florida are probably unaware of the economic disadvantages in Florida of the high percentage of Medicare patients with the low reimbursement rates, extremely low Medicaid rates, high property and malpractice insurance rates, and the high cost of housing and rent near their clinic of choice. However, a small amount of research will show the cracks in the reimbursement system in Florida.

Florida has one of the highest percentages of Medicare patients in the U.S. (22.1%). Medicare pays 80% of the “Allowable” amount of the physician’s or hospital’s bill. This amount seems arbitrary and often decreases annually. Patients who see the explanation on their bill are shocked to see the small payment actually paid from Medicare. Medicare payments to physicians have decreased 26% from 2001 to 2023, adjusted for inflation. During this time period, the cost to run a medical practice increased 47%. (AMA Update − The Real Cost of 2024 Medicare, Nov. 6, 2023). The payments for Medicare and Medicaid vary by state. Explanations given include the cost of rent, salaries, etc. Now these rates are historical and will never change. Florida has the 4th lowest Medicaid reimbursement in the U.S.! These are not an attractive statistics for a young physician saddled with debt. Various accounting firms state that the overhead of a medical practice is about 60%. Florida ranks 50 out of 50 states for medical doctor’s salaries (not all on on salaries in Florida from organizations). The average salary is $204,252 (Ziprecruiter, March 2024).

It is easy to see how offices in Florida struggle to cover their overhead to keep good staff, purchase necessary equipment, and now cover the higher property and malpractice premiums. FMA's (Florida Medical Association) president testified at the Florida State Judiciary Committee (January 22, 2024) “a cap is necessary on payouts in Florida to prevent a spike in Florida’s malpractice rates − currently the highest in the country.” Rates are based on the malpractice company’s payouts.

Florida has distinguished itself in making political decisions that would alarm potential Florida physicians. The ridiculous laws banning books in schools is a reason physicians may consider other states to live and have a career. What did highly educated physicians do during the 12 years of training? They read, read, read day and night. Learning to read with good dedicated teachers in a public school will be a top priority for newly recruited physician’s kids. Some people may feel that physicians may send their kids to private schools but most physicians can’t afford $30K a year for private schools for one child. Exposure in an atmosphere where all people are not considered equal is also not what parents want for their kids.

Reaction to these laws is not just limited to physicians. State data recently obtained through a public record request to Florida's Department of Education (FLDOE) showed last year, just over 18,000 publicly employed teachers, or just under 10% of the state's total, left their jobs in the classroom. Our governor was punitive and politically motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic against schools that recommended masks. This was one of the egregious decisions that made international news: “Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is backing a controversial proposal to strip $200 million in educational funding from Democratic counties that defied his executive order last year banning mask mandates schools.” (The Guardian US, In Miami Sun., 20 Feb., 2022).

While in school and playing outside their home, parents want to feel that their children are safe. Mass shootings have always been high in Florida but Texas now has about the highest number due to the surge from more lenient gun laws. Florida has also some of the highest accident rates from auto, bicycle, and pedestrian causes. These are the reasons that Florida has a need for certain specialties of physicians. An example would be a trauma surgeon to treat mass casualties and accidents victims. We read about the accidents and shootings; these physicians treat the victims. They are very difficult cases with catastrophic injuries, including lost limbs, grotesque head injuries, protruding bones, etc. The surgeons, emergency physicians and their staff save lives. We need them. How are we to attract such physicians when Florida continues to push for more lenient gun laws?

Tim Diegel, M.D., of Naples has served as clinical professor, University of Minnesota, and medical director, Florida Lions Eye Clinic.

