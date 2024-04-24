The economic impact of two Four State national park facilities

DIAMOND, Mo. — They have been called our nation’s greatest idea: And it’s a special week for the National Park System.

They’re great places to visit and explore, but our National Park System is also an economic engine – generating more than $50 billion in revenue last year.

Carver National Monument in Diamond is one of the more than 400 National Park System facilities. And park guide Valerie Baldwin says you might be surprised just how far away visitors come on a typical weekend.

“We had people from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Texas, Florida and Georgia.”

This coming weekend, there will be more visitors than usual as part of Art in the Park, held each year during National Park Week.

When Carver finally was admitted to a college, it was as an art student, each year during National Park Week, you’ll be able to see more of his artistic side than usual.

According to the National Park System, Carver welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors last year, generating more than $700,000 in revenue in the Joplin area.

“We get some who come for a couple hours and then go on, we get some that spend the entire day, we get some that come back like will spend the day and then they didn’t get as much information will then come back the next day if they can,” said Baldwin.

The other national park facility in the region, Fort Scott historic site had nearly 27,000 visitors generating $575,000 in the southeast Kansas region.

