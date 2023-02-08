U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.25
    -34.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,028.10
    -128.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,958.81
    -154.98 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.38
    -25.23 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    +0.59 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.60
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6720
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1760
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,954.65
    -13.80 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.96
    -7.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $5.28 per Common Share payable March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

The $5.28 cash dividend includes a $0.30 quarterly dividend, and an additional $4.98 per Common Share, representing a distribution of the balance of net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends. The distributions are composed of quarterly dividends together with an additional dividend representing the balance of net investment income for the previous fiscal year.

www.evt.ca

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c3815.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Why Under Armour stock is down despite beating earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Under Armour.

  • Emerson Electric (EMR) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.36% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dominion Energy (D) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 17.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • Coherent (COHR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.15% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

    Up by a whopping 82% year to date, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is rapidly bouncing back after its poor showing in 2022. Let's explore some reasons why Tesla's shares could be a no-brainer buy. Despite its significant 2023 rally, Tesla's stock is still down 52% from its all-time high of roughly $410 reached in November 2021.

  • Tech stocks diverging from rates following Fed signals

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Vishay (VSH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.54% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    CVS Health (CVS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.65% and 11.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?