ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

CNW Group

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per Common Share payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

