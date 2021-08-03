U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per Common Share payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

www.evt.ca

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c3010.html

