ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2022:
Director Nominee
Votes
For
% of
Votes Cast
Votes Withheld
% of
Votes Cast
William J. Corcoran
4,954,319
99.69
15,531
0.31
Duncan N.R. Jackman
4,853,967
97.67
115,883
2.33
M. Victoria D. Jackman
4,839,157
97.37
130,693
2.63
Jonathan Simmons
4,954,319
99.69
15,531
0.31
Mark M. Taylor
4,969,629
100.00
221
0.00
Kevin Warn-Schindel
4,954,319
99.69
15,531
0.31
Stuart Waugh
4,969,629
100.00
221
0.00
