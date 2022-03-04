U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,050.25
    -3,397.62 (-8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Economic Investment Trust Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ECVTF

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to proceed with the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid”) to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange or through alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing March 9, 2022 and ending March 8, 2023, purchase up to 279,276 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) in total, being approximately 5% of the total number of 5,585,535 Shares outstanding as at February 24, 2022. The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by management of the Company. Any Shares purchased pursuant to the Bid will be cancelled.

The average daily trading volume of the Shares on the Exchange for the most recently completed six calendar months is 332. Under the Bid, the Company may purchase up to 1,000 Shares on the Exchange during any trading day.

The timing of purchases will be determined by management of the Company, which will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

The Company’s previous Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Previous NCIB”) expires on March 8, 2022. Under the Previous NCIB, the Company obtained the approval of the Exchange to purchase up to 279,386 Shares, which represented 5% of the 5,587,735 Shares issued and outstanding as at the close of business on March 2, 2021. The Company purchased on the open market and cancelled an aggregate of 2,200 Shares under the Previous NCIB at an average price of $118.78 per Share.

The Board of Directors believes that, in the event the Shares trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the purchase of the Shares would be an appropriate use of corporate funds in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited

The Company is a closed-end investment corporation that trades on the Exchange. The Company has always been an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investment in common equities, as management believes that over long period of time, common equities, as an asset class, will outperform fixed-income instruments or balanced funds. The investment objective is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. The equity investments in the portfolio reflect investment opportunities world-wide. For more information, please visit: https://www.evt.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities regulation. The words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “trends”, “indications”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “likely” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s intentions and expectations with respect to the Bid and purchases thereunder, and the effects of purchases under the Bid. Purchases made under the Bid are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general, local economic, and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please contact:

Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
Economic Investment Trust Limited
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592

Scott Ewert
Vice-President
Economic Investment Trust Limited
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Norway wealth fund's Russian investments are worthless, says CEO

    The Russian assets of Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, have become worthless following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and selling them as instructed by the government will take time, the fund's CEO said on Thursday. The fund held investments in Russia worth some 27 billion crowns ($3.0 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value, and down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier. As of March 2, they were likely worth 2.5 billion crowns, CEO Nicolai Tangen told a news conference on Thursday, noting their exact value was "highly uncertain" given the Moscow bourse has been shut since Monday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Down Nearly 50% From its Highs. Is it a Buy Now?

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have fallen sharply since the data warehousing leader delivered its fiscal fourth-quarter report after the bell Wednesday. After the earnings report, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow cut his share price target for Snowflake from $367 to $313. Lenschow acknowledged that Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and fiscal 2023 guidance fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.