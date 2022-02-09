U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.97
    +0.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5900
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,440.70
    +283.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

1 min read
  ECVTF

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $8.99 per Common Share payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

The $8.99 cash dividend includes a $0.30 quarterly dividend, and an additional $8.69 per Common Share, representing a distribution of the balance of net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends. The distributions are composed of quarterly dividends together with an additional dividend representing the balance of net investment income for the previous fiscal year.

www.evt.ca

